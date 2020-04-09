Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Synopsis:

The new report issued by Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global mobile virtual network operator market is projected to acquire substantial revenue generation of USD 5 billion by 2023, at a moderate 12% CAGR over the review period (2017-2023).

Some of the Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market trends expected to influence market growth are the increasing percentage of smartphone connections across the globe, and the rising penetration of mobile devices, coupled with the technological advancements in cloud and virtualization across the world. Moreover, Supported by the telecommunication spectrum increasing from 3G, 4G, and now towards 5G, MVNO is expected to provide value-added services at a higher speed to the consumers. In addition, growing mobile subscribers across the globe are expected to drive the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market share for the forecast period.

Request a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/968

Competitive Analysis:

The prominent market players acknowledged by MRFR, in the global mobile virtual network operator market are Tracfone Wireless, Inc. (U.S.), Virgin Mobile (U.S.), RedPocket Mobile (U.S.), AirVoice Wireless (U.S), Freenet AG (Germany), FreedomPop (U.S.), KDDI Mobile (U.S.), Polkomtel Plus (Poland), Tesco Mobile Ltd (U.K), Kajeet, Inc (U.S.), among others. Other players in markets are AT&T (U.S.), Verizon Communications (U.S.), Lyca Mobile Group (U.K.), Sprint Corporation (U.S.), T-Mobile AG (U.S.), Tracfone Wireless, Inc. (U.S.), Holding Limited (Hong-Kong), CITIC Telecom International Telefonica S.A. (Spain), among others.

Industry News:

January 2020: Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) announced the issuance of a bid to permit new mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) to provide services in Saudi Arabia. CITC wished to develop and enhance the telecom market in the Kingdom by encouraging the advent of MVNO services and making amendments and improvements to its regulations.

Segmental Analysis:

For the sake of the report, the global mobile virtual network operator market is segmented into type, service, and infrastructure.

Based on the type, the global MVNO industry is segmented into a reseller and service operator. The service operator segment is expected to drive the market over the review period, at the highest CAGR.

Based on the services, the market for the mobile virtual network operator is segmented into customer care, handset management (2G, 3G, 4G), b0illi& collection, network routing, and marketing & sales. Based on the infrastructure, the market is segmented as Thin MVNO, Skinny MVNO, and Thick MVNO.

Regional Analysis:

The geographical analysis of the global mobile virtual network operator market has been conducted in four major regions, namely the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world (including Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The Asia Pacific is leading the global mobile virtual network operator market with the largest market share due to growth in the telecom industries of the region. The emerging economies in the region such as India, Myanmar, Vietnam, and China, are making more efforts to develop and improve the telecommunication services. southeast Asian countries such as Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines are further acknowledged to contribute to the regional market growth over the forecast period. Countries like Japan, Malaysia, and Australia rising in advanced cellular networks are projected to play a significant role in the market expansion in the Asia Pacific.

The European MVNO market is majorly driven by government officials and their favorable support to the region since MVNO can be adopted as a way to reduce prices and augmented competition. A trend of MVNOs being deployed directly as a regulatory instrument can also be seen in the region. Countries such as Germany, U.K, and the Netherlands are anticipated to impact regional growth in a positive manner over the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

Continued….

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-virtual-network-operator-market-968

List of Tables

Table1 World Population by Major Regions (2018 To 2023)

Table2 Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table3 North America Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table4 Europe Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table5 Asia Pacific Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Continued….

List of Figures

Figure 1 Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Segmentation

Figure 2 Forecast Methodology

Figure 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis of Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market

Figure 4 Value Chain of Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market

Figure 5 Share of Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market In 2018, By Country (In %)

Continued….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com