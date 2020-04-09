Posted on by

Impact of COVID-19 on Marine Scrubber Systems Market Share, Size and Demand, Concludes Fact.MR

Competitive Assessment

The Marine Scrubber Systems market report includes global as well as emerging players:

  • Alfa Laval AB
  • Wärtsilä Oyj Abp
  • Yara Marine Technologies As
  • VDL AEC Maritime
  • Feen Marine Scrubbers Inc.
  • CR Ocean Engineering, LLC
  • I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
  • Kwangsung Co.,Ltd
  • Shanghai Bluesoul Environmental Technology Co.,Ltd.
  • Pacific Green Marine Technologies Inc.
  • Primarine GmbH
  • Ecospray Technologies
  • PANASIA CO., LTD.
  • Valmet Corporation
  • Fuji Electric
  • ANDRITZ AG
  • Ionada Incorporated
  • Johnson Matthey
  • SCL International
  • Scheuch Gmbh
  • Albonair GmbH

Regional Analysis

Important regions covered in the Marine Scrubber Systems market report include:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Marine Scrubber Systems market report also provides data regarding the key countries in the defined regions.

Segmentation Analysis

  • By Fuel Type
  • By Vessel Type
  • By Application
  • By Technology

