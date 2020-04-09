G Protein Coupled Receptors Market Forecast 2025 to Witness Increase in Revenues

Market Research Future has published its Half-Cooked Research Report on the Global G Protein-Coupled Receptors Market.

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, the global G Protein Coupled Receptors Market Forecast is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and was valued at USD 3,100 million in 2018.

GPCRs are the largest and the most diverse group of membrane receptors in eukaryotes. They are also called transmembrane domain receptors, 7TM receptors, serpentine receptor, and G protein-linked receptors. They detect molecules outside the cell and activate internal signal transduction pathways.

The growth of global G protein coupled receptors market is driven by various factors such as growing use of G protein combined receptors in medicating disclosure and advancement forms, increasing the number of drugs under clinical and preclinical studies that target these receptors. However, the high cost involved in the maintenance of GPCR cell lines is expected to curb the growth of the global G protein coupled receptor market.

Several market players currently dominate the global G protein coupled receptors market. The key players are involved in product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is expected to be the largest market owing to the presence of a large number of approved drugs that target G-protein coupled receptors. The G protein coupled receptors market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European G protein coupled receptors market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The G protein coupled receptors market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The rising number of approved drugs that target GPCRs has boosted the growth of the G protein coupled receptors market, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing. The G protein coupled receptor market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation

The global G protein coupled receptors market has been segmented based on the product, assay type, and application.

The market, based on product, has been divided into cell lines, detection kits, cell culture reagents, ligands, and others. The detection kits segment is likely to be the fastest during the review period as they are ready to use kits that includes all cells and reagents to perform functional GPCRs assay in live cells thus driving the growth of the global G protein coupled receptor market.

The global G protein coupled receptor market has been bifurcated, on the basis of assay type, into functional calcium assays, cAMP functional assays, cGMP assays, GTP gamma S binding assays, ß-Arrestin Functional Assays, internalization assays, and others. Calcium functional assays are the fastest segment as it has numerous advantages such as user configurability, ease in the estimation of calcium flux thus driving the growth of this segment in the GPCR market.

The global G protein coupled receptors market has been segmented, based on application into the cardiovascular system, oncology, immunology, respiratory system, central nervous system, and others. The cardiovascular system is the largest segment as angiotensin II, and β-adrenergic receptors provide therapy for a wide range of cardiovascular disease such as heart failure. Approximately 17.9 million people die each year from cardiovascular disease thus rising the growth of G protein coupled receptor market.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global G protein coupled receptor market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Cisbio, Promega Corporation, Abcam PLC, PerkinElmer Inc., Merck Group, HD Biosciences Co., Ltd, QIAGEN, Enzo Life Sciences, and Inc.BD

NOTE: Our Team of Researchers are Studying Covid19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and Wherever Required We Will be Considering Covid19 Footprints for a Better Analysis of Markets and Industries. Cordially Get in Touch for More Details.