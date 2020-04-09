Deep Learning Chipset Market: Global Product Intelligence Study 2025

The latest report on Deep Learning Chipset Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Deep Learning Chipset Market by in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2019 to 2025. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Deep Learning Chipset such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Increased Adoption of Cloud Based Technology and Deep Learning Usage in Big Data Analytics are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Deep Learning Chipset Industry

Machine learning chip is a multi-processor chip, that has the ability to learn, reason, and self-correct its algorithm without being clearly programmed.The deep learning chipsets includes CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, ASICs, SoC Accelerators, and other chipsets. They are used in the wide range of applications such as robotics, healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, and others owing to its enhanced efficiency and durability.

Increased adoption of cloud based technology and deep learning usage in big data analytics are the factors driving the growth of the deep learning chipset market. In addition, the Invention of a related computer chip, which is known as GPU. A single-chip processor creates lighting effects and transforms objects every time a 3D scene is redrawn or graphics processing unit is turning out to be very meaningful and effective when it is being applied to types of calculations required for neural nets. This, in turn, is fuelling the growth of the deep learning chipset market.

Demand for Automated Devices are Anticipated to Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities for the Key Players in the Deep Learning Chipset Industry

However, low awareness of chipset besides CPU is likely to hamper the growth of the deep learning chipset market during the forecast period. Furthermore, Popularity of Internet of Things (IoT) and an increase in demand for automated devices are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the key players in the deep learning chipset market. On the other hand, Organizations are utilizing deep learning neural networks to remove valuable perceptions from huge amounts of data for providing innovative products and improving customer experience thereby, increasing revenue opportunities.

Among the geographies, North America dominated the deep learning chipset owing to the increase in demand for semiconductor devices and automated devices market followed by the Asia-Pacific. However, the emerging economies of Japan, China, and India are expected to turn the Asia-Pacific into the leading region in terms of revenue. Moreover, the market for deep learning in Asia-Pacific regions is not only growing for electronics products such as smartphones, tablets, and PCs, but also medical and automotive products. China and India are anticipated to drive the global deep learning market owing to the High economic growth witnessed.

