Cloud Infrastructure Services (CIS) Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest “Cloud Infrastructure Services Market” report, is discuses growth and limiting factors of the market that provide reliable insights for investors to strategize their long-term and immediate revenue generation. MRFR findings reveal that the global cloud infrastructure services market is expected to strike a lucrative CAGR and generate substantial income by 2023.

Diversification in Cloud Infrastructure Services Market, such as IaaS, SaaS, PaaS, and others, owing to the rising demand for effective solutions to mitigate complexities of IT operations are expected to promote the cloud infrastructure services market 2020. Over the past years, a surge in the deployment of cloud services has been deployed to simplify IT procedures. In recent times, the trend is likely to continue owing to the mounting complexities of the IT sector.

MRFR’s list of major players of the cloud infrastructure services market are Amazon Web Service (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.), Rackspace Inc. (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Salesforce (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Citric Systems (U.S.), HP (U.S.) and AT&T Inc. (U.S.).

The report details the financial status, past contributions and their impact on the market, and ongoing trends on which the global cloud infrastructure market can capitalize. Market player insights aid investors to make rational decision and strategize revenue generation. Launch of new products is an effective income method that are adopted by these companies. To illustrate, in May 2019, eG Enterprise, a business solution provider, launched 100% SaaS-based automated eG Enterprise cloud monitoring services. It is gaining high traction across enterprises due to its benefits. Thus, investment in innovations is likely to favor the worldwide cloud infrastructure service market.

The segmental study of the global cloud infrastructure services market is based on deployment, design services, and verticals.

The design services-based segments of the cloud infrastructure services market are IaaS, content delivery network or application delivery network, PaaS, managed hosting, SaaS, colocation hosting, and PaaS. The growing adoption of SaaS to add momentum to the emerging cloud infrastructure services market.

The deployment-based segments of the cloud infrastructure services market are hybrid, public, and private. The hybrid segment is likely to generate substantial income for the market.

The vertical-based, cloud infrastructure services market segments are BFSI, energy, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, media & entertainment, education, research & development, logistics, and others. The BFSI segment, followed by research & development, likely to experience rapid expansion.

North America is expected to register the superior position in the global cloud infrastructure services market in the review period. Early deployment of latest technologies and the existence of improved technical base are factors that are expected to impel the North America cloud infrastructure services market. The presence of large number of IT companies in the US that are extensively using cloud services is likely to propel the cloud infrastructure services market in North America.

In Europe, increase in research and developmental undertakings are promoting launch of new products, which in turn is expected to gain substantial traction owing to better quality services. Thus, the EU cloud infrastructure service market is expected to experience surge in the foreseeable future. The increase in the regional market size can be attributed to presence of firm technical base and the strong economic backbone of the market.

In Asia Pacific, increased initiatives by governments of the region regarding smart cities is creating enormous growth opportunity for the APAC cloud infrastructure services market. Economies of the APAC observed to attract business outsourcing of international players and hence, are actively deploying cloud-based services. In addition, the growing number of IT companies are adopting modern technologies for the disposal of superior quality services.

