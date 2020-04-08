UAE Soap Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend & Forecast 2025

Increasing population and rising disposable income to drive UAE soap market

According to TechSci Research report, “UAE Soap Market By Form (Liquid, Solid), By Distribution Channel (Store based, Non-store based), By Application (Kitchen, Laundry, Personal, Novelty, Perfumed, Beauty Soaps, Medicated and Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, market for soaps in UAE is expected to witness a substantial growth during the forecast period due to increase in population, thereby, increasing the demand for soaps in the country. There has been a global product development which has made it easier to wash piles of clothes in one washing machine. Convenience always attracts customers, thus, almost every household as of now has a washing machine to make the procedure of doing laundry less cumbersome. Increased use of washing machines has led to the growth of detergent market, thereby fueling overall UAE soap market.

Furthermore, there has been an evident rise in consumer awareness regarding protection from various viruses, bacteria, and diseases, for instance, Corona virus in the present day. Washing hands for sanitation is extremely crucial in order to protect oneself from such diseases. Besides, companies like Johnson & Johnson (J&J) produce special baby-care soaps as babies need special care of their skin. Thus, soaps play a vital role in the healthcare sector as well, which is enhancing the share of soap market of UAE.

Hand-crafted soaps have also come into existence and have grown popular among the consumers. There is a presence of soap manufacturing companies in UAE which produce hand-crafted soaps in cities like Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Abu Dhabi, etc. For instance, the Camel Soap Factory, in Dubai, produces about 10000 kgs of soap every month and is one of the highly renowned soap companies of UAE. The company produces hand-made, chemical-free and sustainable soaps and tries to make the best out of waste by generating as less waste as possible. They are also environment friendly as the percentage of plastic used by the company in soap production is quite less.

UAE soap market can be segmented based on form, distribution channel, application and region. Form segment is further bifurcated into solid and liquid soaps. Solid soaps are expected to hold the largest market share as they are evidently cheaper than the liquid soaps. Additionally, they also provide customers with a wider range of variety, which has made solid soaps dominate liquid soaps in the UAE soap market. Based on distribution channel, market can be segment into store based and non-store based channels. It seems more convenient to people to buy soaps from a nearby store as soaps are used on a daily basis rather than buying it online and waiting for days for its delivery, contributing to the share of store based segment in the UAE soaps market.

Detergent Industrial & Trading Co. Ltd., Ditra Sitra, Al Aslaf Detergents Trading, Ptal International FZC, Horsens International FZC, JP International FZCO, Fayfa Adhesives, Makkavi Soaps Trading, Emami International FZE, Modern Detergents Ind (LLC), etc. are some of the leading players of UAE soap market. Customer satisfaction is the basic motive of these companies to fulfil owing to which they adopt numerous organic strategies like increasing the companies’ total production along with launching new products. Besides, there exists a fierce inter-company competition in the soap market of UAE. To sustain themselves in the long-run, companies tend to opt for many inorganic strategies too, like acquisitions, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, etc.

“UAE soap market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the next five years as the utility of soaps is increasing in various end use applications. Medicated and herbal soaps are available in the market, which are meant to provide better care than normal soaps to oily, dry, sensitive or diseased skin. Precision soaps have also been introduced to curb unique skin problems, which has prominently contributed to the market growth in the country.,” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“UAE Soap Market By Form (Liquid, Solid), By Distribution Channel (Store based, Non-store based), By Application (Kitchen, Laundry, Personal, Novelty, Perfumed, Beauty Soaps, Medicated and Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” has evaluated the future growth potential of UAE soap market and provided statistics & information on market size, shares, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in UAE soap market.

