TCS Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction by European Companies

Survey of 1,600 Senior Executives across Europe by Whitelane Research Ranked Tata Consultancy Services the #1 IT Service Provider in Europe for the Seventh Consecutive Year

AMSTERDAM | MUMBAI, February 26, 2020: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been ranked number one for customer satisfaction in the Whitelane Research 2019/2020 IT Sourcing Study, Europe’s largest independent survey of IT service providers.

Customers voted TCS to the top spot for the seventh consecutive year, with an overall satisfaction score of 77 percent, compared to the industry average of 70 percent. The independent survey ranked 28 IT service providers based on responses from more than 1,600 CxOs and senior decision makers of the top IT spending organizations in Europe. The survey assessed service providers on 9 KPIs along service delivery, relationship, commercial and transformation. It also measured satisfaction by IT domains.

The Europe-wide accolade reflects TCS’ strong results across multiple dimensions:

• By Industry: First in customer satisfaction in financial services (79 percent vs industry average of 68 percent) and Others (78 percent vs industry average of 71%).

• By Contract Size: First in customer satisfaction in both small and large contracts (annual value €10 million respectively).

• By KPI: Ranked highest in service delivery quality and cloud capability; in the top quartile in innovation, business understanding, transformation quality, contractual flexibility, account management quality and price level.

• By IT domain: First in customer satisfaction in application development, maintenance, testing; data centre, managed infrastructure and hosting.

• By Market: First in customer satisfaction in France, BeLux, Nordics, Switzerland; in the top quartile in UK, Germany and the Netherlands.

“New technologies, challenger brands and shifting customer expectations present both challenges and opportunities for European businesses. They are responding by investing in digital technologies to build future-ready business models, and see having a trusted growth and transformation partner as critical to their success in this journey,” said Amit Bajaj, CEO, TCS Europe. “Our seven consecutive years at the top of the Whitelane European customer satisfaction rankings are a testament to our customer-centric world view. Regardless of contract size, industry or type of work, TCS is ranked highest on almost every measure. I am grateful to our customers for their continued trust and our employees for their continued commitment to offering the gold standard in customer experience.”

Nico Cools, CIO & Chief Digital Officer, bpost SA, said, “The postal industry is profoundly transforming, resulting in challenges spanning from logistics to profitability. At the same time in order to stay competitive customer experience is more important than ever. TCS’ industry knowledge proved to be of great value in the mapping and optimizing our customer journeys. By using next generation technology, TCS helped us enhance our customer experience, making it smoother and more efficient, enabling us to further invest in our transformation journey – towards an E-commerce logistics organization that is fit for the future. Driving this kind of transformation, with such a complex and highly visible organization, is quite something. Well deserved!”

Jef Loos, Head, Sourcing Research – Europe, Whitelane Research, said, “Technology is a fundamental building block for any business – no matter the industry. But it’s also true that when it comes to technology, no business can go solo. More than ever, quality partnerships are what help businesses realize the true value of technology. This is why fostering meaningful, long-term relationships with their customers is so important for today’s technology providers. TCS is leading the way in this respect, topping our ranking for the seventh consecutive year thanks to its emphasis on the strength and depth of its customer relationships twinned with a relentless focus on delivery.”

Whitelane Research is an independent organization which conducts extensive European IT sourcing studies, as well as hosts events across the continent. In addition to publishing its annual Europe-wide report, the organization publishes country-specific reports throughout the year.

The top ranking from Whitelane Research follows a host of industry recognitions for TCS across Europe. The company was ranked as the #1 Top Employer in Europe by the Top Employers Institute and was recognized as The Fastest-growing IT Services Brand of the Decade by Brand Finance. In addition, TCS’ won a Gold Stevie® and two Silver Stevie® awards at the 16th Annual International Business Awards, for developing the official mobile app for the Virgin Money London Marathon.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent AgileTM delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 446,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS’ proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

