TCS Executive Elected to the Board of International Securities Services Association

Tata Consultancy Services Has Been a Member of the Association’s Working Groups on Corporate Actions and Distributed Ledger Technology

ZURICH | MUMBAI, March 03, 2020: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, announced that R Vivekanand, Co-Head, TCS Financial Solutions, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the International Securities Services Association (ISSA).

ISSA is a Zurich-based non-profit association of securities services providers from across the globe that disseminates information on the developments of the securities markets and offers industry professionals a forum to exchange ideas and issues of interest. ISSA has grown to have more than 110 member institutions, such as custodian banks, clearing organizations, central depositories, stock exchanges, brokers and asset managers in about 50 countries.

“Advances in distributed ledger technology (DLT), AI and machine learning offer the global securities service provider community an opportunity to reimagine the clearing and settlement transaction chain, making them frictionless across the extended ecosystem,” said R Vivekanand, Co-Head, TCS Financial Solutions. “It is an honor to represent TCS on the Board of ISSA, and shape the organization’s agenda, especially on the role of cutting-edge technologies in the transformation of this industry and its future growth.”

“We are pleased to welcome R Vivekanand to our Board of Directors. His experience and global outlook, coupled with deep technology expertise, especially in DLT, and extensive dealings with our community, will provide a strong perspective in helping further ISSA’s mission,” said Lee Waite, Chairman, ISSA.

About ISSA

The International Securities Services Association (ISSA) is a non-profit association based in Switzerland, it was formed in 1975. ISSA actively contributes to developing and promoting forward-thinking solutions that create efficiencies and mitigate risk within the global securities services industry. It brings together influential securities services leaders, regulators and other industry stakeholders to foster international coordination and collaboration across the securities services industry. Through its members, ISSA facilitates and stimulates active communication and – by means of its famous symposia and highly professional working groups – provides leadership in the formulation and promotion of best practices in the post trade securities arena. ISSA continues to grow and prove relevance to its member institutions, such as custodian banks, clearing organizations, central depositories, stock exchanges, brokers, technology companies and asset managers in about 50 countries.

About TCS Financial Solutions

TCS Financial Solutions is a strategic business unit of Tata Consultancy Services. Dedicated to providing business solutions to financial institutions globally, TCS Financial Solutions has compiled a comprehensive product portfolio under the brand name of TCS BaNCS. The TCS BaNCS universal financial solution is designed to help financial services institutions enhance end customer experience, enabling them to embrace open and innovative technologies that embody true digital customer engagement. Deployed at more than 450 installations worldwide, it is the largest collection of components, enterprise and consumer apps for the financial industry made available through the cloud, helping firms become more agile and intelligent by leveraging the power of new and extended ecosystems.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent AgileTM delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 446,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India.

TCS’ proactive stance on climate change and award winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

To stay up-to-date on TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

