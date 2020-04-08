Protective Cultures Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend & Forecast 2025

Increasing demand for natural and preservative-free products in various end use sectors to drive the growth of global protective cultures market

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Protective Cultures Market , By Product Form, By Target Microorganism, By Composition, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, global protective cultures market is expected to witness robust CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in ready-to-eat trends owing to hectic lifestyles of consumers is one of the major factor accounting for the growth of global protective cultures market. Moreover, growing health consciousness among consumers is further expected to bode well for the growth of global protective cultures market through the forecast years. In addition to this, protective cultures contain one or more microbial species, thereby aiding the survival and storage of food products, which in turn is anticipated to positively influence the growth of global protective cultures market in the years to come. Moreover, shift in the preference towards protective cultures to produce various food and beverage products among food and beverage manufacturers all around the world is making headway for the growth of global protective cultures market. Along with this, growing demand for natural and preservative-free products in various sectors predominantly cosmetics and food and beverage sectors in order to prevent the growth of pathogenic organisms and microbiological spoilage agents is expected to contribute to the market growth during the next five years. However, there are some factors such as stringent rules and regulations regarding the utilization of protective cultures in variety of food products and high price associated with protective cultures that can act as major impediments to the growth of global protective cultures market through 2025.

Global protective cultures market can be segmented based on product form, target microorganism, composition, application, company and region. Considering the target microorganism, the market is fragmented into yeasts & molds and bacteria. The yeasts & molds segment dominated the global protective cultures market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well which can be accredited to the fact that high utilization of protective cultures by dairy industry in cheese manufacturing worldwide. In terms of application, the market is fragmented into dairy & dairy products, meat & poultry products, seafood, others. Out of which, the seafood segment is anticipated to grow at a high pace during the forecast period. This high growth is due to increasing production and processing of seafood for exports across the globe. This is a key factor augmenting the demand of the seafood segment.

Chr. Hanse, Dowdupont, DSM, Sacco S.R.L, CSK Food Enrichment B.V., THT S.A, Meat Cracks Technologie GmbH, Dalton Biotechnologies S.R.L, Bioprox, Biochem S.R.L are among others are the leading players operating in global protective cultures market. The leading players are adopting several growth strategies to enhance the market scenario of protective cultures. Other competitive strategies include product launches; mergers & acquisitions; agreements, partnerships, and collaborations; and expansions to diverse their product portfolio in order to strengthen their market position.

“Europe is forecast to dominate the global protective cultures market during the next five years on account of high number of dairy products exports from the countries in the region. Furthermore, increase in contribution for green label products by dairy and meat producers, is further anticipated to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years. Additionally, growing utilization of protective cultures in meat industry is further boosting the market growth in the region.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Protective Cultures Market, By Product Form, By Target Microorganism, By Composition, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” has evaluated the future growth potential of global protective cultures market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in global protective cultures market.

