Pervasive Computing Technology Market size Opportunities, Challenges and Growth Factors 2023

Market Outlook

The global pervasive computing market is on the verge of touching a significant valuation 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). Sales of consumer electronic devices and adoption of machine-to-machine (M2M) communications across industries can drive the market demand. Adoption of 5G technology, latest telecommunication standards, and artificial intelligence are other factors which can fuel the market volume.

The use of sensors and actuators which connect to everyday objects via the Internet across schools, hospitals, homes, workplaces, public places, and public transportation can expand the scope of the global market.

M2M communications, lowered costs of microprocessors, reduced size of transistors, and decreased production costs are other factors driving the global market. For instance, the development of a contact lens by Google which uses the glucose sensor to gauge glucose levels on the basis of the person’s tears. Expansion of industries such as logistics, healthcare, and automotive can augur well for the market.

Pervasive or ubiquitous computing comprises the use of various computing devices to communicate freely over the Internet without the need for human intervention. Shift to handheld and smart devices from personal computers can drive the penetration rate of ubiquitous computing. The global pervasive computing market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) contains the forecasted market size and volume with respect to current and future trends in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, AT&T Inc., Cloudera, E-Tron Co. Ltd, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Company, and others are some of the prominent names in the pervasive computing market.

Experiential experiences for customers are a prime focus of players. The penetration of online shopping made popular with the advent of smartphones, deep discounts, and low logistics costs have ensured the success of the industry. Development of context-aware shopping trolley (CAST) which can alert shoppers of items left in the virtual cart or availability of the item at slashed prices.

Segmentation Analysis

The global pervasive computing market considers the following segments for its valuation – component, technology, and application.

By component, it is segmented into hardware, software, and solutions.

By technology, it is segmented into 3G, 4G, WLANs, and Wi-Fi.

By application, it is segmented into gesture recognition, speech recognition, multimedia document retrieval, text retrieval, information access, security, mobility & networking, privacy & management, and others. The speech recognition segment is anticipated to exhibit a stupendous growth rate over the forecast period due to the sales of smart speakers and smartphones. The technology is fueled by the successful development of virtual assistants capable of recognizing speeches and accents due to developments in cognitive computing.

Regional Analysis

Geography-wise, the global pervasive computing market covers Asia Pacific (APAC), Americas, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America can account for the largest market share in the market till 2023 due to increasing usage of smartphones. The region has reached the saturation point but development of existing technologies and new products can drive the market demand. Teradici, the Canadian developer, has launched the Teradici Computing, which can be used by organizations to develop and build their customized software on the platform and ensure the success of virtual solutions.

The APAC region is touted to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast timespan due to constant advances in the consumer electronics industry in China, India, and Japan. Rising penetration rate of smartphones combined with the large Internet subscriber base can drive the market demand substantially. The popularity of as-a-service models can boost the demand for ubiquitous computing across various industry verticals.

