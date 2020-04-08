Mobile Device Management (MDM) Industry Production, Emerging Technologies and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2023

Market Overview

The growing security concern is encouraging the IT sector to deploy mobile device management (MDM) solution. It is identified as a major cause that can propel the expansion of the global mobile device management market. The on-going BYOD trend is generating scope for the adoption of MDM solutions. It is observed to cause the MDM market to surge in the review period. The increase in the use of tablets and smartphones among people and the expansion of the global workforce due to fast industrialization is surging the risk of data breach in IT sectors. Hence, the growing desirability of mobile device management for better corporate security is expected to boost its market growth. It is noted that use of MDM solutions is improving the efficacy of employees. The contribution of MDM towards higher productivity of an organization is expected to spur its market progress. The rise in deployment of cloud-based services in SMEs and exercising MDM in the UME suite are creating scope for the market to surge. However, the mobile device management market can be encounter certain resistance. Difficulty in selection of authentic MDM vendor and installation complexities can restrain the market expansion.

Get Free Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1247

Key Players

MRFR list of key players of the mobile device management market comprises Microsoft (USA), BlackBerry (Canada), AirWatch (USA), FiberLink Communications (USA), 42Gears Mobility Systems (India), Citrix Systems (USA), Good Technology (USA), ManageEngine (USA), IBM (USA), MobileIron (USA), SOTI (Canada), Mitsogo (USA), SAP (Germany), VMware (USA), and Sophos (UK). Collaboration among key players are resulting in the launch of new products that are more effective. It is likely to favor the MDM market.

Industry Update

December 2020

VIBS (Victims Information Bureau of Suffolk) and IBM, a renowned American IT company, together to launch their secure device management solution. They are hopeful to provide on-the-go delivering mobile security to customers.

Segment Outline

The mobile device management market segment study is done on the basis of organization size, deployment, type, and vertical. Cloud and on-premise are deployment-based market segments. The high degree of reliability and feasibility offered by cloud technology are contributing to the growing adoption of cloud-based MDM solutions. This is likely to impel the global mobile management market progress. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprise and small & medium-sized enterprise (SME). The SME segment is expected to generate decent revenue for the market. Services and solutions are type segments of the MDM market. The solution segment is likely to contribute significantly to the MDM market. The integration of MDM is observed across verticals, BFSI, government & public sector, education, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, software & technology, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, telecommunication, and others.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-device-management-market-1247

Regional Segmentation

The regional segmentation of the global mobile device management market covers North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW).

During the forecast period, North America is likely to hold the largest market share in the global market due to technological advancement, the presence of many key market players in the USA, the higher purchasing power of consumers, and increasing number of people owning mobile devices. Other relevant country-specific markets in this region are Canada and Mexico.

Due to the rapid adoption of mobile device management solutions by various organizations to safeguard their device data, Europe has emerged as the second largest regional market. Other factors contributing to the market growth in this region are the presence of many important market players and the technological advancement that is behind, only to North America. In this region, the esteemed country-specific markets are France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK.

During the forecast period, the market in Asia Pacific region is growing tremendously due to the presence of a high number of mobile device users in this region. The second factor helping the market the Asia Pacific region is growth in adopting enterprise mobility and mobile device management solutions. The third factor contributing to the market growth is economic growth. Growing population especially youth, in countries like China and India is boosting the market. Other factors ensuring the efficient market growth are the growing demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones and laptops, and the subsequent implementation of mobile device management solutions to safeguard the devices is gaining aplomb. Another crucial country-specific market in this region is Japan, which is a technologically advanced country. Other countries of the Asia Pacific region also contribute significant revenue to the market.

The RoW segment covers Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region. As the technological advancement is limited in North America, Latin America is a smaller regional market. The two most important economies that have the potential to emerge as suitable markets in this region are Argentina and Brazil. In the MEA region, the market growth is slow due to limited availability of technology.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Mobile Device Management Market

5 Industry Overview Of Mobile Device Management Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com