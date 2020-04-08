Mobile Cloud Market Size Bolstered by the Flourishing Demands from End-User Industries and Prevalence of Smartphones

The mobile cloud market registered the value of $20.3 billion in 2018 and the demands in the same are expected to grow at an impeccable CAGR of 30.1% during the forecast period 2019 to 2025. Since the inception of cloud computing, its services have expanded at an unprecedented rate. It has nurtured its application in various end-user industries including but not limited to manufacturing, gaming, retail, information technology, education, healthcare, and entertainment. Top players in the market are leveraging numerous cloud solutions, cloud networking, and cloud computing solutions in order to increase their mobile cloud market share. The mobile cloud offers cloud applications in the form of virtual private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. A commendable rise in the awareness about high-performance mobile cloud platforms has curated huge end-user demands and the applications in various end-user industries are increasing on a daily basis. With such great opportunities in the growing market segment, the revenues in the global mobile cloud market are projected to witness astounding success in the near future.

North America: Dominating the Marketplace

The North American region observed the maximum traction in the mobile cloud market and recorded a huge market share of 32% in 2018. The early adoption of cloud computing in the region is considered as the prime reason for this heavy market share. The growing BYOD (Bring your own device) trend among the start-ups and mature enterprises is also boosting the mobile cloud market in the region. Additionally, the presence of some of the technological giants residing in countries such as the United States and Canada are also burgeoning the mobile cloud market growth in North America. However, the demands in the APAC region is also growing at a considerate pace. The penetration of smartphones and ample internet connectivity in developing countries such as India and China are the major growth drivers in the mobile cloud market in the APAC region.

Gaming Industry: Major Applicant Segment

Gaming was observed as the most lucrative application in the global mobile cloud market and the segment is reflecting growth at a profitable CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. The increased development and ever-growing prevalence of smartphone games are supporting mobile cloud growth. In the present day, the gaming industry is witnessing enormous transformation as it is shifting from a product-oriented business to a service-oriented business model and cloud computing is supporting this transition. Additionally, the co-incident emergence of Industry 4.0 revolution is also bolstering the demands in the mobile cloud market and offering opportunities to the players.

Mobile Cloud Market Competitive Landscape

The companies influencing the mobile cloud market are Amazon Web Services Microsoft Corporation Google Inc. Salesforce.com Apple Inc. Rackspace Inc. Dell EMC IBM Corporation Oracle Corporation Akamai Technologies Inc. Kony Inc. Cloudways Ltd Akamai Technol Cisco Systems, Inc Alibaba Group.

