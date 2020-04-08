Microgrid as a Service Market size Research Analysis, growth, Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2023

Market Analysis

The worldwide microgrid as a service market is poised to register a healthy growth at a significant 16% CAGR over the estimated years (2016-2022). Microgrid as a Service or MaaS is basically a cloud-based service that helps a third party in producing and managing electricity. As a solution, microgrid combines controllable load, batteries and solar panels to cater the needs of residential, industrial or consumer loads across the world. It also offers scalability, dynamic monitoring and control for improving energy output. The best part, it offers electricity at cost-effective prices along with aiding to reduce the economic losses in an emergency situation resulting from an electricity outage.

the global Microgrid as a Service Industry has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). with increasing demand for reliable energy solutions and rising technological advancements in the domain, the market growth for microgrid as a service is gaining momentum, globally. A microgrid is an energy system which poses as a portable version of traditional power grid systems. Microgrids function independently, as well as, in conjugation with local Distributed Energy Resources (DER). Microgrids aid in better distribution of energy and boosting the power of the main grid system during intervals of peak demand

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the Microgrid as a Service market include Duke Energy Corporation (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Schneider Electric SE (France), NRG Energy, Inc. (U.S.), Spirae, Inc. (U.S.), Northern Power Systems Corp. (U.S.), Eaton Corp. PLC (Ireland), Exelon Corp. (U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), and others.

Market Segmentation

MRFR report provides an extensive segmental analysis of the Microgrid as a Service market on the basis of service type, grid type and industry.

Based on grid type, it is segmented into remote/islanded and grid connected. Of these, remote/islanded will have the largest share in the market over the estimated years.

Based on service type, the Microgrid as a Service market is segmented into operation and maintenance service, monitoring and control service and service.

Based on industry, it is segmented into utility, military, residential and commercial and manufacturing.

May 2019- World’s leading energy services, temperature control and temporary power service provider Aggreko, is all set to add modular and mobile energy storage to its distributed energy assets of 10 gigawatt (GW). The Y.Cube is a lithium-ion battery system that is ready to install and fully integrated built on Younicos that was acquired by Aggreko in 2017. The company will deploy the Y.Cube as a part of their hybrid microgrid solution in Western Australia at the Granny Smith gold mine along with other African mining projects.

Regional Analysis

By region, the Microgrid as a Service market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across Rest of the World, Europe, Asia Pacific and North America. Of these, Asia Pacific will command the market over the estimated years owing to high penetration of automation in various industries here and growing need for power for rapid industrialization. Moreover, initiatives undertaken by the government for electrification of rural areas especially in Japan, China and India has generated huge demand for Microgrid as a Service. Also, increasing need for renewable sources of energy is another factor that is propelling market growth here. The Microgrid as a Service market in North America will register a substantial growth over the estimated years. Persistent development in the region’s power sector will propel the market growth in this region. The United States Department of Energy has encouraged the use of microgrid that has led to increased use of MaaS in numerous private and government projects alike.

