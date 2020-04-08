Intelligent Threat Security Market size by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

Global Intelligent Threat Security Market: Overview

The Intelligent Threat Security Market witnessing a healthy CAGR of 18.1% during the period of 2017-2023.

The Intelligent Threat Security is responsible for protecting the surfeit of data available online from any mal use. Intelligent Threat Security is the evidence-based knowledge that provides information on possible threats to the company’s assets.

Intelligent threat security servers incorporate, proactive security services to their clients against zero-day threats, advanced persistence threats (APTs) and exploits. They also help detect the presence of indicators of compromise (IOCs) and malware in the company’s working system. Damage of an estimated $38.7 billion was caused by the fastest spreading malware Mydoom to Microsoft Windows-based computers. Spyware is a deadly malware that extracts a company’s confidential information without awareness of the company.

Get Free Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1577

Protection of a company’s data with complete awareness of potential threats is the biggest benefit the intelligent threat security offers over other conventional security management.

Today, as the world is transforming into a digital era and a plethora of information and data, are vulnerable, the global intelligent threat security market is predicted to flourish in the forecasted period of 2023.

Increase in sophisticated threats, critical government regulations on data security, fast-paced adoption of threat intelligence services to guard information and data among SMEs and rise in use of crowd-sourced threat intelligent platforms are the key drivers of the global intelligent threat security market. Moreover, the rise in interconnectivity owing to the BYOD and IoT trends are fuelling the global intelligent threat security market growth.

The emerging threat intelligence service providers function on general service provides where they supply an aggregated feed on probable threats. They also work as customize service providers. In which they implement clean edge methodologies like data aggregation and correlation, incorporation of information automatically in the security devices and supply information on industry-specific threats.

The advanced security intelligence is another factor contributing to global intelligent threat security market expansion. Log management is the collective process for delivering bulk log data in the IT system. Security information and event management like Firewall gather end-user, network equipment, specialized security equipment information. Network behaviour anomaly detection (NBAD) initiates an alarm in faulty event detection and risk management and network forensics are the important elements of the intelligent threat security services.

However, the lack of technical expertise coupled with high initial costs are the constraints which are affecting the global threat intelligence services growth.

Intelligent Threat Security Market Key Players

The important players operating the global intelligent threat security market are Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan), AlienVault Inc. (U.S.), McAfee LLC (U.S.), F-Secure Corporation (Europe), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (U.S.), Juniper Networks Inc. (U.S.), Farsight Security Inc. (U.S.), FireEye Inc. (U.S.), Optiv Security Inc. (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Webroot Inc. (U.S.), LogRhythm Inc. (U.S.), Dell Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Splunk Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), and LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Inc.(U.S.).

Intelligent Threat Security Industry Update

November 14, 2018: Zimperium, a global leader in mobile threat defence has joined Microsoft Intelligent Security Association to help defend Microsoft against increased sophisticated mobile cyber threats.

March 27, 2019: Mimecast Ltd, leading email and data security company announced the introduction of Gulf Information Security Expo & Conference (GISCE) attendees to the company’s newly unveiled Threat Centre

Intelligent Threat Security Market Segmental analysis

The segmental analysis of The global intelligent threat security market is based on solutions, service, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, end users and regions.

Based on the solution, the global intelligent threat security market into security information and event management (SIEM), log management, identity and access management (IAM), security and vulnerability management (SVM), risk management, incident forensics.

Based on service, the global intelligent threat security market is segmented into managed service, advanced threat monitoring, security intelligence feed, professional service, consulting service, training and support.

Based on deployment mode, the global intelligent threat security market is segmented into the cloud and on premises.

Based on organization size, the global intelligent threat security market is segmented into SME’s and large enterprises.

Based on vertical, the global intelligent threat security market is segmented into government, BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, retail, transportation, energy & utilities, manufacturing, education, and others.

Based on the end-users, the global intelligent threat security market is segmented into IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government among others.

Based on regions the global intelligent threat security market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW).

Intelligent Threat Security Market Regional Analysis

North America is leading in the global intelligent threat security market due to an increase in the need for cybersecurity threats and the rise in adoption of threat intelligence service. Certain enterprises in North America are investing in research and development for innovative intelligent threat security services that are encouraging the global intelligent threat security market.

The Asia Pacific is a hub to small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises owing to rapid growth in the intelligent threat security market. Japan, China, and India are investing in the intelligent threat security services which are boosting the intelligent threat security market growth.

Europe to witness an escalation in the intelligent threat security market in the recent future.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

Continued…

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/intelligent-threat-security-market-1577

LIST OF TABLES

Table1 World Population By Major Regions (2018 To 2023)

Table2 Global Intelligent Threat Security Market: By Country, 2018–2023

Table3 North America: Intelligent Threat Security Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Continued…

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Intelligent Threat Security Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global Intelligent Threat Security Market

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com