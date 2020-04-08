FMI’s Detailed Report on Baby Powder Market Offers Projections of Potential Impact of Corona Virus Outbreak

Companies active in the baby care industry are focusing on the marketing of premium product offerings and gaining organic certifications, for higher profit margins.

The baby powder market is projected to grow at an healthy CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2029-2028). A significant increase in consumer awareness about the carcinogenic risks of talc-based powders, and the resultant transition by manufacturers opting to use natural and organic ingredients is a predominant factor driving the sales of baby powder. Emerging players are pushing high quality products at affordable prices to increase their market share, and will continue to boost growth of baby powder market, reveals Future Market Insights (FMI).

“Manufacturers in the baby powder market can lucrative opportunities by targeting populations in Middle East and Africa, capitalizing on higher birth rates in these countries during the forecast period,” says the FMI analyst.

Baby Powder Market – Key Takeaways

Talc based baby powders will remain a leading product in the market; corn-based variants are gathering substantial traction.

Premium price products will witness a significant CAGR through the forecast period, owing to associations with higher quality and safety standards.

Conventional baby powder will account for majority market share, owing to easier availability and lower price point.

North America and Europe collectively account for nearly half of the global market value.

Baby Powder Market – Key Driving Factors

Innovations associated with natural and organic ingredients in baby powder products is a major growth driver.

Mass production strategies pursued by manufacturers are will drive adoption among parents, as affordability remains a key selling point for baby powders.

Manufacturers are leveraging the promotional tools such as discounts, and gift cards to effectively bolster brand loyalty and consequently support overall market growth.

Baby Powder Market – Key Growth Constraint

The continued availability of conventional baby powder products and the associated concerns over health risks will remain a challenge for market players.

Competition Landscape

Key players in the baby powder market are Wyeth, Artsana Group, Wakoda, Asahi Group Foods Ltd., The Himalaya Drug Company, The Burt’s Bees, Surefil and Abaco Partners Company, California Baby, PZ Cussons, Chattem Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., GLUKi Organics, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Pigeon, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Libero, Osotspa Company Limited, Lion Corporation, Oriflame Holding AG, Mamaearth, Mothercare, Mann & Schröder GmbH, and Mee Mee. Majority of these players are investing in research & development of corn starch-based baby powders to widen their product offerings and geographical foothold. Moreover, mergers & acquisitions of small-scale players is a major strategy being adopted by market leaders.

More About the Report

The FMI’s market research report of 300 pages offers comprehensive insights on baby powder market. The market is analyzed on the basis of ingredient (talc-based and corn starch-based), price (mass and premium), nature (organic and conventional), and sales channels (direct sales, modern trade, convenience stores, departmental stores, specialty stores, mono brand stores, online retailers, drug stores, and others) across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

