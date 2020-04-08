Demand for Modular Data Center Architecture Driving the Growth of the Micro Mobile Data Center Market

The Micro Mobile Data Center Market is gaining immense growth in recent times due to swift technological advancement in telecoms and IT that has led to the development of data center infrastructures globally. An emerging trend of executing cloud computing and cloud-based services by various enterprises and organizations that have been rising persistently in the previous few years. Cost-effectiveness and increasing focus on low power consumption is the result of rising investments in the market. As the relocation of IT infrastructure and the growing number of server racks have become mandatory along with this the increasing number of smartphones, movie streaming, TV, satellite navigation systems, online banking, and online shopping are attaining huge traction. These essential factors are propelling the demand for modular data center architecture which is driving the growth of the micro mobile data center market.

With the rise in the adoption of modular data centers and relocation of IT infrastructure, the global Micro Mobile Data Center market size was evaluated to be $3.39 billion as of 2018. Moreover, the market is expected to grow at a highly notable CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Data Processing Leaping Up on the Next Level in the Micro Mobile Data Center Market

As the major players in the global marketplace have begun to implement certain elements of the Internet of Things (IoT) into their systems and processes. The C-level executives are majorly focusing on generating data through IoT cost-effectively. IoT generates a huge data traffic which is estimated to reach approximately 15.3 ZB by the end of 2020. Therefore, micro mobile data will support huge amount of data generated by IoT applications. IoT will change the current WAN network pattern by producing enormous inbound data center bandwidth requirements. With an increase in the number of internet-connected devices and high-density network applications, the IT industry needs to be agile in deploying and delivering compute capacity. Thus, the high-density networks application of the micro mobile data center market is growing at a CAGR of 10% through to 2025.

North America Subjugates with 34% Micro Mobile Data Center Market Share

In 2018, North America dominated the regional revenue share of the global micro mobile data center market. This growth is attributed to the early and rapid adoption of the micro data centers by the major players of the market due to the availability of comprehensive solutions. Micro, mini, and virtual data centers are the future of IT infrastructure. For instance, Schneider Electric has developed the mini data center design that resembles the entertainment center. The company is focusing on electric and power consumption along with Ecostruxure for the colocation data center is gaining huge traction. Therefore, these innovations and development are supporting the growth of the micro mobile data center market revenue.

Major Micro Mobile Data Center Market Players

Some of the major frontrunners dominating the global micro mobile data center market are Advanced Facilities Inc., Allied Electronics Corporation Limited, Cannon Technologies Ltd.,Canovate Group , Chillmann LLC., Dataracks, Dell Inc., Delta Power Solutions, Eaton Corporation Plc , Hanley Energy, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Development LP, Hitachi Ltd. , Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Instant Data Centers, LLC., IPSIP Group, and KSTAR Corporation.

