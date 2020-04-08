Demand for Gluten-free Bakery Premix Market Set for Stupendous Growth in and Post 2020, Buoyed by the Global COVID-19 Pandemic

The global revenue pool of gluten-free bakery premix market will expand nearly 1.7x during the forecast period, 2019-2029, exhibiting a healthy CAGR. Consumers' inclination towards gluten-free consumables is a primary value driver, whilst notable upheaval in international travel & tourism, especially in Asia Pacific (APAC) would reflect potential growth avenues.

"Gluten-free products have excellent nutritional profile, are highly digestible, and boost the immune system. Autoimmune diseases such as celiac disorders adversely harm the small intestine. About 8% of consumers in the US are reported to have the disorder, accentuating the need to improve dietary regimes. This accelerating shift towards healthy diets is working well for gluten-free bakery premix market," reveals FMI report.

Gluten-free Bakery Premix Market – Key Takeaways

Breads and cakes continue to see higher consumption rate.

Manufacturers are targeting direct sales through supermarkets to drive value creation.

Owing to upsurge in travel & tourism, bakeries would account for leading share in total adoption.

Consumption of gluten-free bakery premixes will remain significant in Europe.

Gluten-free Bakery Premix Market – Key Driving Factors

Increasing caseloads of celiac diseases to bolster the adoption of gluten-free bakery premixes.

Rising shift towards gluten-free consumables to garner huge attention of market players.

Government-backed awareness regarding side effects of gluten-based products to favor market progress.

Upswing in international tourism to offer lucrative prospects to manufacturers.

Gluten-free Bakery Premix Market – Key Restraints

High costs of gluten-free products are likely to pose impediment to revenue growth.

Competition Landscape of Gluten-free Bakery Premix Market

Players in gluten-free bakery premix market are making investments in research and development to satiate the ever-changing behavioral dynamics of consumers. Leading manufacturers in gluten-free bakery premix market include Myosyn Industries Pty Ltd, Melinda's Gluten-Free Goodies, Choices Gluten Free, Lesaffre et Compagnie, SA, Caremoli SPA, Bakels Group, Theodor Rietmann GmbH, Watson, Inc., and Naturally Organic.

About the Report

This Future Market Insights report of 200 pages highlights key trends impacting the value creation of gluten-free bakery premix market at global, regional, and country level. The study analyzes on the basis of product type (bread, cakes, pizza bases, muffin, hamburgers, and others), application (bakeries, confectionery shops, restaurants, household), distribution channel (direct sales, indirect sales), and across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

