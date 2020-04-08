Cancer Survivor Started a Black Seed Oil Business as He Found Many Benefits During Treatment

Empowerment strategist, author, speaker, and entrepreneur, Harold Leffall, launches a new supplements business. He started black seed oil business as black seed oil gives him many benefits during his prostate cancer treatment.

Charlotte, NC, April 7, 2020 – Harold Leffall, an entrepreneur, empowerment strategist, author, and speaker, has launched a new supplement business. The business core is focusing on Black Seed Oil products, and now the company is launching Good Living Now Black Seed Oil for boosting the immune system. Good Living Now Black Seed Oil is made from cold-pressed & unrefined virgin black cumin seed. One bottle Good Living Now Black Cumin Seed Oil contains 60 capsules. According to the research, Black Seed Oil has many benefits, including Strengthen the immune system against viruses, Reduce high blood pressure, and Relieve inflammation inside/outside of the body. Moreover, Black Seed Oil Decreases cholesterol levels, Eases stomach tension, and helps to fight cancer. Good Living Now Black Seed Oil consists of 100% Pure Cold Pressed Black Seed. The ingredients contain 3.35% Thymoquinone (TQ). The Thymoquinone in the Good Living Now Black Seed Oil is twice than TQ of the average black seed oil on the market.

Five years ago, the founder of Good Living Now Black Seed Oil, Harold Leffall, was diagnosed with prostate cancer. It seemed impossible for him as he felt healthy at that time. He would have imagined that he would have to face down prostate cancer. Luckily someone told him about Black Seed Oil, a natural remedy that has many benefits that is created from the small black seeds of a Middle Eastern shrub. He found that one of the benefits is to help fight cancer. So, he started taking it twice a day. After six months of consuming Black Seed Oil, the cancer was gone. He felt not only just the freedom from cancer, but it was also an increase in energy and no more aches.

“If you’ve been feeling your age or if you’ve wondered if there might be something you could take to help prevent a future fight with cancer, Good Living Now Black Seed Oil might help,” said Harold Leffall.

Learn more about GOOD LIVING NOW premium black seed oil and how it’s been used by millions to boost vitality, strengthen immunity, aid digestion, and help with weight loss. For more information, please visit www.thegoodlivingnow.com

About Harold Leffall

Harold Leffall, the founder of GOOD LIVING NOW BLACK SEED OIL, is an author, empowerment strategist, speaker, and entrepreneur. He has also been featured in Black Enterprise, Essence, and Entrepreneur magazines. Harold also wrote numerous articles for several national publications, including NV Magazine. He has been featured on the television program Making It as well as National Public Radio. ​

