Weatherproof Camera Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Weatherproof Camera Market Highlights:

The weatherproof camera is gaining prospects tremendously owing to its ability to detect motion and generating alarms. Market Research Future, in its in-depth study reveals that the global weatherproof camera market can cash on this credibility and expect growth by CAGR 7% during the forecast period and would reach a total valuation of approximately USD 9 Billion by 2023. The study also enlists various factors, segmentation, and regional outlook to witness the progressive aspect of the market and the growth as well.

Market Research Future (MRFR) in their report enlists various factors such as city infrastructure, development, growing urbanization, and expansion of business across globe. These factors have increased the demand for weatherproof cameras that could evaluate, monitor and manage the functional capacity of the cameras. The market for weatherproof cameras is expected to thrive on this integration across various verticals.

The ability of Weatherproof Camera Market such as to capture excellent footage, high-quality pictures, and recordings have speedily boosted the market in the past ten years. Whereas the gear of the market’s growth will increase owing to its high demand for security surveillance at home or offices in challenging environments. As the cameras are also resistant to water and survive in all-weather conditions, these factors are making the market robust more and more, which is expected to help in its growth during the assessment period.

However, the city infrastructure has boosted the demand for weatherproof cameras, where the need for surveillance is the most essential. Even the government initiatives regarding safety of citizens from foreign attacks and active border security implementation with the water-resistant camera are boosting the market growth at an exponential rate. Apart from this, the study emphasized that enterprises are implementing safety measures for employees within and outside the work premise, which has led to noncompliance and increase annual budget for the production of cameras. Such a case has also actively contributed to the global weatherproof camera market.

On the other hand, the factor of high adoption of weatherproof cameras, especially by photographers and security agencies are boosting the weatherproof camera market and would do so in the coming years as well.

Major Key Players:

Some of the significant suppliers that are competing in the worldwide weatherproof camera market are listed as Zosi Technology Co. Ltd (Hongkong), Vicon Motion Systems (U.K.), Pelco Corporate (U.S.), Amcrest Technologies (U.S.), Arlo Corporation (U.S.), Nest Cam (U.S.), Frontpoint Security Solutions (U.S.), FLIR Systems (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Shenzhen Heshi Technologies Co. Ltd (China), and to name a few.

Market Segmentation:

According to MRFR’s study, the weatherproof camera market has been segmented by the product, range, and application.

By the segment of product, weatherproof camera consists of IR bullet, dome, high-speed cameras, array and many more. The high-speed cameras are used in biomechanics for capturing fast movement of animals, sports science for motion analysis, television for measuring speed and height, and slowing down things that appear to be fast with naked eye.

The range-based segment includes waterproof up to 100 feet, which further comprises interactive world map, Wi-Fi connectivity, GPS, along with an altimeter and underwater depth instrument for measurement. Such a type of camera provides the users with function down to a depth of 100 feet and high-resolution service.

The application segment includes commercial, industrial, residential, and many more.

Regional Outlook:

Regionally, the study of the global weatherproof camera market is done among the regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Among these, North America is prospering as one of the most significant markets for the weatherproof camera as the market benefits from the existence of some of the most renowned camera manufacturers. They are constantly putting efforts to grab substantial share of the market. On this note, the emergence of HD analog products is giving a considerable boost to the regional market and thus making the market to achieve more valuation than the past.

Asia Pacific could also achieve the fastest CAGR during the review period as given the mounting presence of weatherproof camera manufacturers coupled with speedy development in infrastructure. With constant technological innovations in this region, the expansion in the sector has risen radically. Such a trend has prompted the suppliers in the region to make use of the opportunities engulfing the region.

In the last, Europe is also witnessing a substantial infrastructure development along with high urbanization, which is helping with the growth of the weatherproof camera market. With this, the expansion of business in the region is also acting as a beneficial factor in market growth.

Industry News:

September 2019: Arlo announced its newest home security camera, the Arlo Pro 3, which is known for its increased resolution and viewing angle thus, adding the useful design elements introduced in the higher-end Arlo Ultra. The camera is a QHD that has a resolution of 2,560. The square aspect ratio merged with a wider 160-degree lens provides a broader view and empowers a powerful digital zoom.

