Surgical Blades Industry Overview, Business Profiles and Global Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

Surgical blades are the instruments used for tissue dissections and skin incisions at the time of surgery. Surgical blades are available in sterile and non-sterile form of packaging. Surgical scalpel can be disposable or reusable. Reusable scalpels have permanently attached blades that can be sharpened during surgery. Disposable scalpels are used once at a time and have plastic handle attached to it. Various types and size of blades are available depending upon the type of surgical procedures and treatment.

The Surgical Blades Industry Overview would record a CAGR of 7.4% between 2019 to 2025, which can also be considered as the forecast period for the market. Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts a surpassing of USD 535 Million in 2025.

Competitive Landscape:

Swann Morton Limited,

Hillrom Services Inc

Huaiyin Medical Instruments Co

Kai Corporation

Surgical Specialties Corporation

Shanghai Medical Instruments (Group) Ltd

GEISTER MEDIZINTECHNIK GmbH

Hu-Friedy

KAWAMOTO CORPORATION

PL Medical Co

Segmentation:

The global market for surgical blades can be segmented on the basis of material, product type, end user. These segments carry significant amount of information regarding the market influencers, volume, and value.

By product type, the market for surgical blades incorporates big sterile and non-sterile surgical blade. The sterile surgical blade segment is holding the bigger share of the market. Non-sterile surgical blade is all set to become the fastest growing segment in the coming days.

By material, the market for surgical blades can be segmented into stainless steel and high-grade carbon steel. The stainless-steel segment is dominating the market. On the other hand, the high-grade carbon steel market is set to make significant progress in the coming years.

By end user, the market report for surgical blades can be segmented into clinics, hospital, and nursing centers.

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the market is divided into Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The surgical blades market in the Americas has further been divided into North America. Within North American, market is been further bifurcated into the US and Canada. The European surgical blades market has been sub-classified into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has further been classified as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, and the rest of Western Europe. The surgical blades market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. The surgical blades market in the Middle East & Africa has been classified into the Middle East and Africa.