Spinal Cord Stimulation Market Analysis From 2020 To 2026 By Product (Implantable Pulse Generator, Radiofrequency System), By Disease Indication (Failed Back Syndrome, Degenerative Disk Disease, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, Arachnoiditis), By End Users (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026.

Top Key Players: Medtronic, Stimwave LLC, Nevro Corp., and Nuvectra, Abbott.

Market Highlights:

The global spinal cord stimulation market is expected to gain from increasing per capita income. Recently Fortune Business insights, published a report, titled “SPINAL CORD STIMULATION: GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS AND FORECAST, 2019-2026,” which studies in detail various factors influencing the market’s growth trajectory. According to the report, the global spinal cord stimulation market was worth US$ 2,268.9 Mn in 2018. The global market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 8.1% and value US$ 4,236.2 Mn by the end of 2026. The report offers a comprehensive overview on various segments of the global spinal cord stimulation market.

Abbott and Boston Scientific Corporation hold a significant share and are together leading the global spinal cord stimulation market. These companies are projected to lead the global market during the forecast period also. The growth witnessed is attributable to successful completion of acquisition of St. Jude Medical Inc. by Abbott. Product launch by Boston Scientific Corporation is also contributing towards the growth. St. Jude Medical Inc., was acquired by Abbot in 2017, which further gave Abbot access to St. Jude Medical’s product portfolio and market share. Strategic collaborations are intended at expanding footprint and product portfolio. Such expansion strategies are expected to bode well for the overall market. Some of the other companies operating in the global spinal cord stimulation market are Medtronic, Stimwave LLC, Nevro Corp., and Nuvectra.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

