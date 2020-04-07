HDR (High Dynamic Range) Video Camera Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023

HDR (High Dynamic Range) Video Camera Market Highlights:

High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology is used in the video cameras to achieve real-life imageries. In other word, cameras enabled with the HDR technology are incredibly sensitive to light as well as shadows, providing the advantage of the higher luminance and wider color gamut with the highlight details.

HDR Video cameras bring the power of the human eye to the broadcast workflow, allowing a greater dynamic range of images that features cinematic feel projecting highlights during the day and night hours alike.

As a result, HDR video cameras are increasingly garnering popularity which is boosting its market growth. Moreover, the increased demand for HDR video cameras led by the increased demand for HDR content is escalating the market on the global platform.

Acknowledging the quadrupling expansions, the market perceives currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global HDR (high dynamic range) video camera market will ascend to USD 3 BN by 2023 registering approximately 9% CAGR during the assessment period (2017-2023).

HDR video cameras are extensively used in the media and entertainment industry for filming, cinematography, and commercials. It is also used to cover the live sport and corporate events where the live HDR production enables simultaneous production, giving the ability to adjust both HDR and SDR images simultaneously in a familiar HD SDR environment.

This extensive uptake of HDR (high dynamic range) Video Camera Market resultantly leads to increasing the demand and hence the size of the market. Growing cases of terrorism, burglary, and other criminal activities alongside the initiatives undertaken by the government to strengthen the public and border security are boosting the growth of the HDR video camera market.

On the other hand, the capital requirement for the purchase and the initial implementation is hampering the growth of the market. Nevertheless, increasing smart city projects and infrastructure development projects growing with the urbanization and expansion of business across the globe are expected to support the market growth over the review period.

The HDR (high dynamic range) Video Camera Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 3 Billion by 2023, at 9% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/hdr-video-camera-market-3836

Major Key Players:

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Canon Inc. (Japan)

Nest Cam (U.S.)

Amcrest Technologies (U.S.)

Zosi Technology Co. Ltd (Hongkong)

Apex Systems, LLC (U.S.)

Nikon Corporation (Japan)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Regional Analysis:

North America leads the global HDR video camera market. The outstanding growth of this market attributes to the presence of various successful brands (camera manufacturers) in the region. Moreover, the growing demand for futuristic technology solutions coupled with the increasing rate of criminal conspiracies in the region is expected to drive the market growth.

Simultaneously, the emergence of HD analog products that is engaging a new, lower-end market and the increasing demand for the cameras featuring high image quality and low power consumption fuels the growth of the regional market. Continuing with the same trends, the market is expected to lead the global market in the future as well.

The European market for the High dynamic range video camera is expected to witness a remarkable growth owing to the vast contributions, especially from the well-defined markets of the UK and Germany. Additionally, rising government initiatives to provide security at public places, coupled with the increasing number of stadiums and university campuses in the region are demanding the high-security solutions, thereby, fostering the market growth for HDR video camera in the region.

The Asia Pacific region has emerged as a promising market for the High Dynamic Range video cameras. The burgeoning entertainment industry, increasing infrastructure development, and increasing sports popularity are some of the factors driving the regional market.

Significant contributions from the rapidly developing markets in India, China, and Japan, backed by the massive demand for video surveillance and the growing government initiatives to take precautionary measures against terrorism, are expected to foster the growth of the regional market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segments:

The report has been segmented into four key dynamics;

By Type : 21stops, 17stops, and 14stops among others.

: 21stops, 17stops, and 14stops among others. By Pixels : 1080p and 50p

: 1080p and 50p By Application : Security Surveillance, Photography, and Entertainment among others.

: Security Surveillance, Photography, and Entertainment among others. By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest-of-the-World.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com