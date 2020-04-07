Decrease in Demand of Document Databases Market to Restrict Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Earlier, every organization used relational databases which required a predefined schema to store data. Today, due to the increasing awareness of big data analytics and cloud, data has become an integral part of every organization. Everyday huge amount of data is created, distributed and collated to make a business decision. With the evolution of document databases, storing data and their manipulation became easy. It enables a user to store unstructured or semi-structured data easily in the form of records that describes the data in a document as well as the actual data.
Document databases like MongoDB, CouchDB, and RavenDB encapsulated data and uses encoding techniques like XML, YAML, JSON and BSON and binary forms like PDF and Microsoft Office documents. These databases are used when an organization wants to store data that can be easily split and partitioned across some documents and does not have any complex relations between the data tables.
Document Databases: Drivers and Restraints
Factors like ease of internet access, simplicity, speed and scalability of document databases are boosting the growth of the market. Also, most of the document databases are open-source, schema-less, and runs efficiently on clusters.
The factors restraining the market of document database are problems faced in testing the NoSQL applications and complexity in using the database in applications that have structured data.
Innovative launches of NoSQL solutions is one of the trends in document database market.
Document Databases: Segmentation
Segmentation based on types in Document Databases Market:
Key-value: It makes use of hash tables and has a unique key and pointer to specific data
Column oriented: It allows large amount of data to be stored and processed over distributed systems
Document stored: It stores semi-structured document in formats like
Graph based: This model can scale across multiple machines.
Segmentation based on applications in Document Databases Market:
E-commerce
Web applications
Mobile applications
Social media
Others
Segmentation based on end-user in Document Databases Market:
BFSI
Retail
IT
Government
Healthcare
Education
Document Databases: Competitive Landscape
Key players in the Document Databases market are Couchbase, Inc., MongoDB, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., MarkLogic Corporation, Aerospike, Inc., Neo Technology, Inc., Basho Technologies, DataStax, Inc, Oracle Corporation and MapR Technologies, Inc.
Regional Overview
North America is expected to the largest market of Document Databases. The majority of Document Databases vendors such as Couchbase, Inc., MongoDB, Inc., and Amazon.com, Inc, are based in North America region. This is attributed to the rising penetration of cloud and data analytics in the market. The market is anticipated to grow in Asia Pacific region due to rising adoption of cloud based applications.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
Global Document Databases Market Segments
Global Document Databases Market Dynamics
Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016
Global Document Databases Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
Supply & Demand Value Chain for Document Databases Market
Global Document Databases Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies involved in Document Databases Market
Document Databases Technology
Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions
Global Document Databases Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Global Document Databases Market includes
North America Document Databases Market
US
Canada
Latin America Document Databases Market
Argentina
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Western Europe Document Databases Market
Germany
France
U.K.
Spain
Italy
Nordic
Benelux
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe Document Databases Market
Poland
Russia
Asia Pacific Document Databases Market
Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
China
India
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Japan Document Databases Market
The Middle East and Africa Document Databases Market
GCC Countries
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
Detailed overview of parent market
Changing market dynamics of the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and product offerings
Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective towards market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
