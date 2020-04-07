“Budget Announcements leads to Abnormal Returns” : FI Research Study

In a recent article titled “Impact of Budget and GDP Announcements on Indian Stock Market Characteristics in Indian Companies” by Prof. Vivek Panwar and Prof. Ganesh Kumar Nidugala, Professors, IIM Indore, published in the latest issue of Finance India, Quarterly Journal of Finance, Vol. XXXIII No. 4, December 2019 issue (https://www.financeindia.org/volumes/v33no4.htm) concludes that the Budget announcement leads to abnormal returns. Further sectoral level impact of budget was varied. Results were also varied depending on use of broader CNX500 stocks with CNX500 as proxy for market index as opposed to narrower Nifty stocks with Nifty as proxy for market index. Similar results were obtained for impact of release of GDP data.

Macroeconomic policy announcements such as the annual Budget and GDP data are events keenly watched by stock market participants and other economic agents. Such events first impact to the stock markets before transmitting to the real sector. In the research study, author considers the impact of Budget and GDP data on Indian stock market. Authors employ broader market index CNX500 consisting of 500 stocks covering 97.3% of market capitalization. Further, key sectoral indices such as, IT, Financial Services, Consumer goods are used to analyze the sectoral impact of policy announcements/ events. Usage of a broader index CNX500 and analysis of sector specific variations are important to cover the depth of the stock market across sectors and to come closer to any meaningful conclusion on the possibility of abnormal returns in the stock market and in specific sectors.

Previous studies relating to Indian economy have in general limited only to Nifty (which accounts for only 70.28% of the market capitalization) and did not consider the impact of macroeconomic variables/ events on the sector specific indices. In the research study, the authors used broader index, CNX500 as market index and also considered and sector specific impact of two macroeconomic events, Budget announcement and GDP data release using event study methodology.