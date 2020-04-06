India HPB Surgeries Surgical Devices Market Scope, Size, Share, Growth, Trend and Forecast by 2025

Increasing prevalence of liver and pancreatic disorders to drive the growth of India HPB surgeries surgical devices market

According to TechSci Research report, “India HPB Surgeries Surgical Devices Market By Product, By Indication (Liver Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Gallstones, Bile Duct cancer, Pancreatitis, Others), By End users (Hospitals (Public, Private), Surgical centres, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” the India HPB surgeries surgical devices market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period owing to increasing awareness among the population pertaining to different diseases such as liver cancer, pancreatic disorders, gall bladder stones, among others and their available treatment options. Additionally, growing demand for minimal invasive surgeries is further anticipated to propel the market over the next few years. Furthermore, increasing expenditure by the government on R&D activities related to HPB surgeries in the country is expected to spur the market through 2025. Also, increase in healthcare expenditure coupled with growing disposable income of the population is further expected to fuel the market over until 2025. However, high cost of the surgical devices can hamper the growth of market during forecast period. Additionally, need for skilled healthcare professionals for performing surgeries can further restrict the market growth over the next few years. Also, lack of awareness among the population related to HPB surgeries and associated post operation risks are further expected to slow down the market growth over the next few years. Unstable reimbursement policies also hinder the growth of market through 2025.

The India HPB surgeries surgical devices market is segmented based on product, indication, end users, region and company. Based on product, the market can be categorized into endoscope (laparoscope), electrosurgery (generators, instruments and accessories), hand instruments (forceps, scissors and others), access instrument (trocars, retractors), surgical stapling devices, energy/vessel sealing devices, fluid management system (laparoscopy), robotic surgical system, stents (pancreatic and biliary) and accessories. The laparoscope segment is expected to dominate the market until 2025 owing to the associated cosmetic benefits for patients. Additionally, growing preference for minimal invasive surgeries in the country is boosting the segment growth. Furthermore, increase in insurance coverage is further expected to spur the market during the forecast period. Based on indication, the market can be grouped into liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, gallstones, bile duct cancer, pancreatitis, and others. The gallstones segment is expected to dominate the market through 2025. This can be attributed to the increase in number of older, multiparous men & women suffering from diabetes. Additionally, consumption of unsafe water and heavy water pollution especially in the villages is further expected to bolster the growth of this segment. Based on end users, the market can be fragmented into hospitals (public, private), surgical centres, others. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market through 2025. This can be ascribed to the increase in demand for minimal invasive surgical procedures in the country. Additionally, increase in government spending for the improvement of healthcare facilities and development of healthcare infrastructure is further fostering the growth of segment. The private hospitals segment holds a larger share owing to the availability of skilled professionals to perform surgeries and presence of advanced healthcare facilities & treatment options.

Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Conmed Corporation, Cook Medical, CooperSurgical, Inc., Dolphin Surgicals, G.T.B Surgical Industries, Genuine Medica Pvt. Ltd., Karl Storz, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lotus Surgicals, Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, W.L. Gore & Associates and others are some of the leading players operating in India HPB surgeries surgical devices market. The companies operating in the market are using organic strategies such as product launches, mergers and collaborations to boost their share.

“India HPB surgeries surgical devices market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the rising incidences of pancreatic and liver cancer in the country. Additionally, growing number of patient pool with diseases such as gallstones, bile duct cancer, pancreatitis, among others will drive the demand for minimally invasive HPB surgeries surgical procedures, thereby driving the market in the country. Furthermore, supportive government initiatives and policies for the improvement of healthcare facilities in the country is expected to foster the growth of market over the next five years.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

