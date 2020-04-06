Hyaluronic Acid Market Value Chain, Key Factor, Major Region Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

Global Hyaluronic Acid Market: Information by Grade (Cosmetic Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade and Food Grade), By Application (Aesthetics, Osteoarthritis, Pharmaceutical API, Cosmetics, Dietary Supplements, Ophthalmology and Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical Industry, Dermatology Clinics & Cosmetic Surgery Centers, Food Industry, Personal Care and Others) and by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025

Market Highlights

Hyaluronic Acid Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.02% during the forecast period with a market value of USD 18,153.6 Million till 2025.

Hyaluronic acid is glycosaminoglycan polymer commonly found in the extracellular matrix of vertebrate epithelial, connective, and neural tissues. It plays a vital role in many signaling pathways in the human body, and useful in the treatment of joint and eye disorders, as well as plastic surgeries. Increasing application of hyaluronic acid in cosmetic & personal care products and extensive use of hyaluronic acid in the treatment of osteoarthritis and dry eye is anticipated to drive the market growth of the global Hyaluronic Acid Market. However, availability of substitutes is expected to restrict the market growth.

Key Players

MRFR recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global Anika Therapeutics, Kewpie Corporation, Fidia Farmaceutici SPA, Zhonglan Industry Co., Allergan, Contipro AS, Seikagaku Corporation, Bioiberica SAU, and Altergon Italia SRL.

Segment Analysis

The global hyaluronic acid market has been divided into grade, application, and end user. The market, based on type of grade, has been segregated into cosmetic grade, pharmaceutical grade, food grade. On the basis of application, the market has been segregated into aesthetics, osteoarthritis, pharmaceutical API, cosmetics, dietary supplements, ophthalmology, and others. Based on end user, the market has been classified as pharmaceutical industry, dermatology clinics & cosmetic surgery centers, food industry, personal care, and others.

Key Findings of the Study

The Americas accounted for the largest share of the global market due to the presence of key market players and increased demand for the product in the pharmaceutical industry attributed to the growth of hyaluronic acid in the US and Canada.

Based on the grade, the cosmetic grade segment accounted for the largest market share of 40% in 2018.

Based on application, the aesthetics segment accounted for the largest market share of 22% in 2018.

On the basis of end user, the pharmaceutical industry segment accounted for the largest market share of 35% in 2018.

Regional Analysis

The global hyaluronic acid market, based on region, has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is likely to hold the largest share of the global hyaluronic acid market during the assessment period. High demand for the product in the pharmaceutical industry are likely to support the dominance of the Americas during the forecast period. The Europe market established substantial growth in the market due to the increasing application of hyaluronic acid in cosmetic & personal care products in this region. According to the European Trade Association for the cosmetics and personal care industry, the European market grew by 1.3% in 2018 to reach USD 88.88 billion. More than USD 24.23 billion of cosmetic products were exported by European countries in 2017, compared to USD 19.18 billion in 2016. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global market due to the increasing demand for hyaluronic acid and increasing number of cosmetic surgeries fueling the growth of the hyaluronic acid market in the region. The hyaluronic acid market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to witness gradual growth due to limited access and healthcare affordability among the population.

