Introducing okHotDog.com, making the best use of Africa’s Hottest talent

Launching a new digital workplace for Africa, with prime membership benefits, bringing the workplace to your home and giving access to talent and skills to the business world. Africa’s newest freelance marketplace is now offering a free membership fee until September 2020.

Today we announced okHotdog.com, the new African Freelance Marketplace, allowing businesses and freelancers across the continent to work together digitally and virtually. okHotdog.com offers business’s an opportunity to try something new, work virtually with freelancers, find the right skills, all with risk free access. After submitting your brief, you have access to all our freelancers to bid for the required deliverable, and by reading through their profiles you can select the right person that suites your needs, or see bids from freelances on how to get the deliverable completed. Our freelancers are all committed to increase their ratings and deliver a high standard of work. Through our product and business coaching training, within our platform, we continuously upskill and give our freelancers the opportunity to stay abreast of their respective industries.

There are numerous factors that are currently driving change in the way businesses see employment, leverage skills, and deliver value. New and changing skills demands within organizations are driving larger training cost and longer lead times to get work done. Freelancing is seen as the perfect answer to this problem. Freelancers have multi-project, multi-disciplinary skills and are more readily available to blend into existing teams or to use exclusively. That’s where okHotdog.com can be beneficial.

okHotDog.com focuses on the talent within the African continent, helping spur on the entrepreneurial spirit for those who want to work remotely, and demonstrate their individual skills. The African continent has a lot of hidden potentials; one of them is the working-age population which is projected to increase from 370 million in 2010 to over 600 million in 2030. The African continent is now developing its youth skills to grow Africa’s digital economies.

“okHotDog.com is a place where talent in Africa can find jobs, express themselves through their work, form part of a community, and be Truly African. A place where business can support the African creative spirit, get access to the best of the best, and get a truly African flavor. We are committed to creating favorable employment opportunities on the continent and working with education providers to developed stronger talent at grassroots level on the continent” said the okHotDog.com Founders.

okHotDog.com Founders said.” In Africa, the rate of normal benefits and employment is quite low. We aim to lift the boundaries that restrict our continents creative talents in graphic design, 3d design, animation, writing, social media, internet marketing and many more.” They added that okHotdog.com’s platform has many features such as free registration, community engagement, learning, and vertically integrated teams.

To ease the uncertainty of employment and work during the COVID-19, we have waived all membership fees until September 2020