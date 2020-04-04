WORDPRESS HOSTING: WHY WE CHOOSE WP ENGINE

The rise in popularity of custom website building has made it easier than ever to create your own personal or professional online presence. From digital portfolios and blog articles, to a go-to resource for potential and existing customers, WP Engine aids the easily-customizable and user-friendly WordPress platform that can take your business to the next level. And while a quick Google search reveals that there are a ton of site building platforms and e-commerce options out there to choose from, there is really only one clear website hosting winner — WP Engine.

With its impressive range of services and its specialization in hosting WordPress sites, it’s not surprising that WP Engine is an industry leader. Chances are, this isn’t the first you’re hearing of WordPress, but what do you really know about it? If the extent of your understanding of Word Press stops at “website builder,” then you’ll want to familiarize yourself with WP Engine and all of the features and benefits it can offer in order to improve the Word Press experience.

First and foremost, WP Engine offers peace of mind to its 50,000 current customers. The accessibility of customer service and 24/7 technical support from leading WordPress experts makes the hosting service an especially reliable service to customers seeking help. Self-proclaimed “legendary customer service experts” give people a sense of trust and help to establish a personal connection with the customer-centered company.

In addition to lightning-fast customer service and technical support, WP Engine also offers security services to protect against the risk of having valuable data lost or stolen. Automatic daily backups help to prevent a technical malfunction from destroying your site, and this regular preventative maintenance reduces stress and helps to avoid potential headaches. Should any information or content somehow be compromised, WP Engine’s tech team has multiple, powerful firewalls in place to protect against security threats. They also offer critical malware scans that can detect and destroy malware.

Aside from heightened security and peace of mind, WP Engine is also highly revered for its speed and minimal load times. WP Engine records and makes page performance data and recommendations easily accessible for each page, which can provide valuable metrics and feedback about the traffic and performance of your site’s pages. This feature also provides insight on the impact of rich, relevant content on your site, as well as measurable stats such as time spent on site, bounce rate, and conversions.

You may be thinking, “Ok, what’s the catch?” Well, WP Engine is also a relatively pricey option when viewed side by side with competitor hosting sites–but we argue that the cost markup is absolutely justified. WP Engine maintains that their price point is a direct reflection of the range and depth of their unique services that are overlooked and compromised with other providers. They warn that saving a few bucks here and there is not worth the potential (and very real) risk of having your data or content be threatened. They also boast about their one-of-a-kind customer service and friendly team of experts that make choosing the service a stress-free experience, and one that’s essentially priceless. Oh, and did we mention they offer unlimited backups that don’t count against your storage limit? They do that, too.

All in all, if you’re looking to place your trust in a hosting provider that can set your mind at ease and handle the technical obstacles that are frequently at stake when building your own website, you’ll eventually have some crucial decisions to make. In the end, doing a bit of research and familiarizing yourself with the many viable options out there will ensure that you make an informed decision about which provider is the right fit for you or your business.

Get 50% Off on WPEngine hosting Services !!