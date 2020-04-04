China Struggling to Recover, Vulnerable to Sputtering Economy and Rising Inventories

After a prolonged nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, Chinese chemical sector is preparing for a comeback. This can be sensed from the pace with which Chinese players have resumed operations in their factories in March following widespread shutdowns that led to closure of several factories backed further tensed by extended supply chain disruptions.

Although the country seems to have controlled the virus transmission to a greater extent, the global economic slowdown is delivering it a second blow. With no new positive cases for weeks, China seems to have triumphed in controlling the transmission when rest of the world is struggling to control the community spread by imposing lockdowns. However, the undue halt in operations and weak demand has put a deeper dent to China’s Chemical industry which seems to

China’s Industrial output and Manufacturing Index

According to a latest report issued by the National Bureau of Statistics of China, encompassing all the sectors, China’s industrial output dropped by 14% in the first two months of 2020, compared to the last fiscal year, and profits slumped by 39%. Chemical manufacturing was among the hardest-hit sectors, with output declining by 21% and profits by 66%. Although operations started resuming appreciably in the month of March, industrialist believe that lack of international orders has forced the players to implement output cuts. Production activities in the world’s second biggest economy which can be measured in terms of the China’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for March rose to 52.0 – the highest since September 2017 – from a record low of 35.7 in February 2020. It is anticipated that since most of China’s end-products are meant for exports, their demand would further dissipate now that the global economy is already slipping into a recession. As per the recent interview by an official from Zhongxiang, a phosphorus chemical industry, that manufacturers are facing raw material and logistics constraints in addition to difficulty implementing environmental protection rules.

Global Demand Outlook

The lockdowns and quarantine measures in Western part of the globe have led to drop in demand for a wide range of Chinese-made goods, including phones, toys, and clothes. This has already led to bankruptcies and shutdowns of export-oriented plants in the coastal parts of China. Till now, China leads the world in chemical sales with a greater dependency of major economies over its manufacturing sector. However, analysts believe that the current situation can be a game-changer as worsening overseas situation is another blow to country’s total chemical sales in this fiscal forcing world’s industrialists to re-think upon concentrated supply-chain issues. While others anticipate that there is a strong possibility of a quick V-shaped recovery in the coming months indicating a strong rebound in China’s growth from the second quarter of 2020.

Falling Exports, A Major Threat

For PE and PP, huge inventory pileups have created a pressure over petrochemical players. Increased inventories at ports for MEG, styrene, benzene, xylene, and many others pose a major threat to China’s chemical and petrochemical growth. Slump in crude oil prices in has given hope to the country’s manufacturing sector which is gazing at better margins as production activities improve especially among naphtha-based polyolefin and ethylene glycol producers. Methanol, benzene and PTA experience strong downfall in prices following the crude-crash.

