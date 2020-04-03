Wheelchair Market Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, by 2026

The rising prevalence of mobility disability and increasing demand technological advancements in wheelchairs are driving the global market says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Wheelchairs Market” Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Self-propelled Wheelchairs, Attendant-Propelled Wheelchairs, Powered / Motorized Wheelchair), By End-User (Hospitals & Nursing Homes, Home care Settings, Assisted Living Facilities, Clinics) And Geography Forecast till 2026”. Electric wheelchairs are likely to witness increasing demand among mobility disabled people due to their various advantages compared to manual wheelchairs

A Variety of Wheelchairs Introduced to Meet User Needs

Wheelchairs are majorly electrical or manual operated devices, designed for people with mobility concerns that may restrain the movement of the lower body. This can happen due to diseases, injuries, sickness, or disability. Wheelchairs are available in various types and designs to meet the need of the users. Wheelchairs nowadays include meticulous seating adjustments and advanced features comprising of individualized controls. The introduction of novel features intended at ensuring improved comfort and ease of use will drive the market over the forecast period.

The wheelchairs market is segmented into self-propelled wheelchairs, attendant-propelled wheelchairs, and powered wheelchairs on the basis of type. Among the type mentioned above, mostly used wheelchairs are powered wheelchairs or power chairs. These wheelchairs require batteries or electric engines to function and are generally used while driving. Rising incidence of diseases and disabilities on a global scale along with technological innovations in wheelchairs are the factors responsible in boosting the global wheelchairs market. In 2017, around 61 million American were suffering from disabilities out of 7 adults 1 was affected with mobility disability. according to the Centers for disease control and Prevention (CDC). This statistic is indicative of the rising prevalence of disability. Against this backdrop, experts foresee a high demand for wheelchairs in the coming years.