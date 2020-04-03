Vital Organs Support Systems and Medical Bionics Market Trends, Opportunities & Revenue Share Analyzed during 2018-2025

The global vital organs support systems and medical bionics market size in 2017 is $28,169 million, and is projected to reach $59,412 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2018 to 2025.

An artificial organ is an engineered device or tissue that is implanted or integrated into a human, interfacing with living tissue. Medical bionics, also known as biomedical implants, are artificial addition to the body. These artificial implants mimic the function of the lost or nonfunctional body part.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.factomarketinsights.com/sample/186

The vital organs support systems and medical bionics market is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period due to rise in geriatric population, scarcity of donor organs, technological advancements in the artificial organ sector, and increase in R&D expenditure. In addition, rise in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases drives the market growth. However, high cost of artificial organs and stringent approval process are projected to impede growth of the vital organs support systems and medical bionics market. On the contrary, application of advanced biomaterials in artificial organs and lucrative opportunities in emerging economies are expected to provide significant prospects for the manufacturers in the industry.

The global vital organs support systems and medical bionics market is segmented based on product, end user, and region. Depending on product, the market is categorized into vital organs support systems and medical bionics. The vital organs support systems segment is further divided into artificial heart, artificial kidney, artificial pancreas, artificial urinary bladder, artificial lungs, and artificial liver. The medical bionics segment is subsegmented into bionic eye, ear bionics, orthopedic bionics, cardiac bionics, and neural bionics. Depending on end user, the market is segregated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Browse Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.factomarketinsights.com/report/186/vital-organs-support-systems-and-medical-bionics-market-amr

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2025, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global vital organs support systems and medical bionics market is provided.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

o Vital organs support systems

§ Artificial Heart

§ Artificial Kidney

§ Artificial Pancreas

§ Artificial Urinary Bladder

§ Artificial Lungs

§ Artificial Liver

o Medical Bionics

o Bionic Eye

o Ear Bionics

§ Cochlear Implants

§ Bone Anchored Hearing Systems

§ Auditory Brainstem Implants

o Orthopedic Bionics

§ Upper limb

§ Lower limb

• Bionic Knee

• Bionic Feet

§ Exoskeleton

§ Electrical Bone Growth Stimulators

• Non-Invasive Bone Growth Stimulators

• Invasive Bone Growth Stimulators

o Cardiac Bionics

§ Pacemaker

• Implantable Pacemaker

• External Pacemaker

§ Ventricular Assist Device

• Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

• Right Ventricular Assist Device (RVAD)

• Biventricular Assist Device (BIVAD)

§ Artificial Heart Valves

• Mechanical Heart Valves

• Tissue Heart Valves

o Neural Bionics

§ Internal Neurostimulators

• Deep Brain Stimulators (DBS)

• Sacral Nerve Stimulators (SNS)

• Vagus Nerve Stimulators (VNS)

• Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS)

• Other Neurostimulators

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.factomarketinsights.com/sample/186