The global smart lighting market is projected to reach USD 80.9 Billion by 2030, growing at an annualized rate of 22.3%, claims Roots Analysis

Key industry players and regional governments are working together to implement energy efficient lighting solutions to meet the goal of Paris Agreement 2015.
Key Market Insights
Hardware segment is expected to capture about three-fifth of the overall market share by 2030
This segment is likely to be driven by the increased adoption of smart lighting lamps across the residential, commercial and industrial users. Further, smart LED lamps are anticipated to grow at a relatively faster rate (28.4%) during the forecasted period.
On cloud software is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period
Cloud based software solutions help the users to remotely monitor, update and maintain the lighting systems from their preferred devices (phone / laptop / tablet / desktop) at all times.
Wi-Fi is amongst the most popular technologies and is witnessing a relatively higher adoption
Wi-Fi based smart lighting products are popular for indoor lighting applications, such as for home, office, hospitals, and hotels. Ubiquity, ease of connection and user familiarity are some of the key factors that are likely to aid the growth of the Wi-Fi based smart lighting solutions.
By 2030, North America and Europe are anticipated to capture over 70% of the market share
This can be attributed to increased adoption of energy efficient lighting systems in order to reduce electricity bills in these regions. It is also worth highlighting that the market is experiencing significant growth in the Middle Eastern and Latin American regions due to the various initiatives of regional governments to drive the use of such systems.
Key Questions Answered
What are the prevalent trends within the smart lighting market?
What are the market dynamics?
Who are the key players within the smart lighting market?
What are the key growth strategies being adopted by players?
How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
The USD 80.9 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the global smart lighting market has been analyzed across the following segments:
By Hardware
Type of Lamps
LED lamps
Fluorescent lamps
CFL
HID lamps
Type of Components
Sensors
Controllable Breaker
Relays
By Software
On-Premise
On Cloud
By Technology
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth
ZigBee
EnOcean
Others
Power Line Communication (PLC)
Power Over Ethernet (POE)
By End Users
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Poland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of World (RoW)
Africa
Middle East
Latin America
The research covers profiles of key players that offer smart lighting products:
Signify (Philips Lighting)
Eaton
Honeywell
Osram
Cree
GE Lighting
Acuity Brand
Zumbotel
Hubbel
Lutron Electronics
