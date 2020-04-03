The global smart lighting market is projected to reach USD 80.9 Billion by 2030, growing at an annualized rate of 22.3%, claims Roots Analysis

Key industry players and regional governments are working together to implement energy efficient lighting solutions to meet the goal of Paris Agreement 2015.

Key Market Insights

Hardware segment is expected to capture about three-fifth of the overall market share by 2030

This segment is likely to be driven by the increased adoption of smart lighting lamps across the residential, commercial and industrial users. Further, smart LED lamps are anticipated to grow at a relatively faster rate (28.4%) during the forecasted period.

On cloud software is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period

Cloud based software solutions help the users to remotely monitor, update and maintain the lighting systems from their preferred devices (phone / laptop / tablet / desktop) at all times.

Wi-Fi is amongst the most popular technologies and is witnessing a relatively higher adoption

Wi-Fi based smart lighting products are popular for indoor lighting applications, such as for home, office, hospitals, and hotels. Ubiquity, ease of connection and user familiarity are some of the key factors that are likely to aid the growth of the Wi-Fi based smart lighting solutions.

By 2030, North America and Europe are anticipated to capture over 70% of the market share

This can be attributed to increased adoption of energy efficient lighting systems in order to reduce electricity bills in these regions. It is also worth highlighting that the market is experiencing significant growth in the Middle Eastern and Latin American regions due to the various initiatives of regional governments to drive the use of such systems.

Key Questions Answered

What are the prevalent trends within the smart lighting market?

What are the market dynamics?

Who are the key players within the smart lighting market?

What are the key growth strategies being adopted by players?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 80.9 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the global smart lighting market has been analyzed across the following segments:

By Hardware

Type of Lamps

LED lamps

Fluorescent lamps

CFL

HID lamps

Type of Components

Sensors

Controllable Breaker

Relays

By Software

On-Premise

On Cloud

By Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

ZigBee

EnOcean

Others

Power Line Communication (PLC)

Power Over Ethernet (POE)

By End Users

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Poland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of World (RoW)

Africa

Middle East

Latin America

The research covers profiles of key players that offer smart lighting products:

Signify (Philips Lighting)

Eaton

Honeywell

Osram

Cree

GE Lighting

Acuity Brand

Zumbotel

Hubbel

Lutron Electronics

