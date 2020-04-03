Endoscopy Devices Market Growth, Growth Opportunities, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Regional Analysis 2023

Endoscopy Device Market Growth And Trends Analysis By Type, (Flexible Endoscopes), Therapy (Gastroscopy), Treatment & Procedure (Abdominal, Gynecologic And Pelvic Organ Conditions), Application, (Gastrointestinal Endoscopy), Accessory & Processor, Technology, And End User – Global Forecast Till 2023

The global Endoscopy Devices Market Growth is expected to exhibit a strong 6.3% CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global endoscopy devices market is profiled in detail in the report, providing detailed information on the market’s past, present, and future. Studied forecasts for the market’s growth over the forecast period are made in the report on the basis of a comprehensive study of the market’s past growth trajectory. Detailed information is also provided on the market’s leading drivers and restraints, allowing the reader to get a clear idea of the economic environment of the market.

Endoscopy devices are a special class of medical devices used to carry out internal examination or surgical procedures inside the body. An endoscope can be inserted into the body for the purpose of examining internal organs or for carrying out minor surgical procedures. The growing demand for screening and diagnosis of colorectal cancer is likely to be a major driver for the global endoscopy devices market over the forecast period. The prevalence of colorectal cancer has grown steadily over the last few years due to changes in the lifestyle and diets, leading to a growing demand for screening for the same. Colorectal cancer has quickly become one of the leading types of cancer all over the world, leading to a growing demand for screening and diagnostic procedures. The growing geriatric population around the world has also played a role in the increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer, as most colorectal cancer cases are detected in people aged 50 or more.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global endoscopy devices market include Richard Wolf, Pentax Medical, Fujifilm, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Olympus, Stryker Corporation, Cognetix, Micro-Tech Endoscopy, Cantel Medical, Interscope Inc., Shaili Endoscopy, J&J Services Inc., Integrate Endoscopy, and Cogentix Medical. Leading players in the endoscopy devices market are likely to focus on product development in the coming years in order to produce more capable and functional endoscopes.

Browse Complete Report :https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/endoscopy-devices-market-1967

Segmentation:

The global endoscopy device market is segmented on the basis of types, therapy, treatments & procedures, application, accessory & processors, technology, end user, and region.

On the basis of type, the global endoscopy device market is segmented into flexible endoscopes, rigid endoscopes, capsule endoscopes, surgical endoscopes, and robot-assisted endoscopes.

On the basis of therapy, the market is segmented into colonoscopy, gastroscopy, arthroscopy, laparoscopy, sigmoidoscopy, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreotography, ureteroscopy, and cystoscopy.

On the basis of treatments & procedures, it is segmented into abdominal, gynecologic and pelvic organ conditions, joint and orthopedic conditions, lower gastrointestinal conditions, lung and airway conditions, upper gastrointestinal conditions, and urinary system conditions. The abdominal, gynecological, and pelvic organ conditions segment is further segmented into hernia repair, removal of the appendix, gallbladder, spleen, uterine fibroids, endometrial tissue, and ectopic pregnancy. The joint and orthopedic conditions segment is further segmented into repair of rotator cuff conditions, carpal tunnel syndrome, loose bone or cartilage, torn or damaged cartilage, tendons, and arthritis. The lower gastrointestinal conditions segment is further segmented into removal of colon polyps and treatment of bleeding from the colon. Lung and airway conditions are further segmented into lung abscess, removal of a foreign object in the airway, and opening of a narrowed airway. The upper gastrointestinal conditions segment is further segmented into removal of polyps and foreign objects, widening of a narrowed esophagus, treatment of hypertensive lower esophageal sphincter, Barrett’s esophagus, and esophageal cancer.

On the basis of applications, the endoscopy device market is segmented into gastrointestinal endoscopy, arthroscopy, obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy, urology endoscopy, bronchoscopy, mediastinoscopy, and otoscopy.

On the basis of accessory & processors, the market is segmented into accessory and processors.

On the basis of technology, the endoscopy devices market is segmented into video and fiber.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into critical care, gastroenterologists, general and pediatric surgeons, obstetricians-gynecologists (ob/gyns), and orthopedic surgeons.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas hold the largest share in the global endoscopy devices market; the market in this region is expected to reach a valuation of USD 15,186.1 million by 2023. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market and is expected to exhibit a robust 6.8% CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

NOTE: Our Team of Researchers are Studying Covid19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and Wherever Required We Will be Considering Covid19 Footprints for a Better Analysis of Markets and Industries. Cordially Get in Touch for More Details.