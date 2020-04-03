Digital Multimeter Market to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Existing Companies as Well as New Players

To repair machines or conducting experiments, electrical/electronic technicians often use analogue multimeters or digital multimeters (DMM). The digital multimeter is a test equipment used for electronic measurement in the electronics industry. Digital multimeter measures several functions like voltage, current, and resistance. Digital multimeter also has test capabilities like capacitance, temperature, frequency, transistor test and continuity (buzzer). Digital multimeter includes four components, such as, general purpose, standard, advanced, compact, and wireless.Digital Multimeters are widely used across many industries because of better accuracy level. The highest frequency of analog multimeter using rectifiers on AC range is about 2KHz. For digital multimeter range is higher than analog multimeter. In digital multimeter, input resistance is constant for all the ranges to be measured unlike analog multimeter. Digital Multimeter is used to troubleshoot electrical problems in a wide array of industrial and household devices such as electronic equipment, motor controls, domestic appliances, power supplies, and wiring systems. Digital Multimeter Market: Drivers and Restraints Primary driver for Digital Multimeter market is the multi functionality and features such as accuracy, flexible to use, portability, dual display resolution, and Lifetime warranty. These features and multi functionality expected to increase the demand for Digital Multimeter. Adoption electronic devices across many industry verticals is increasing steadily year on year. This development made the digital multimeter’s usage by electrical professionals to measure the voltage, current and resistance of electronics devices also increasing.Even though digital multimeter is a valuable and indispensable tool for the electrical professional, it does have certain limitations. Digital multimeter’s power factor represents the voltage-ampere loss in a system due to reactance. Poor power factor means utility penalty charges, and these charges can be corrected with the installation of power factor correction systems. Short variations in voltages, often due to lightning strikes and load switching can cause equipment to shut down. There is a huge demand for used and/or rented digital multimeter for general Purpose testing of electronic devices. Some electrical professionals doesn’t use digital multimeters on a regular/daily basis. Due to this many electrical professionals sometimes borrow the digital multimeters from their co-workers or rent the digital multimeter when it is required. These factors restraining the growth of digital multimeter market.Global Digital Multimeter Market: Market SegmentationGlobal Digital Multimeter Market can be divided into two segments, based on type and application.Segmentation on basis of type of Digital Multimeter Market:The major segments of Digital Multimeter market on basis of type include:handheldMountedSegmentation on basis of Type for Digital Multimeter Market:The major segments of Digital Multimeter market on basis of application include:ResidentialCommercialIndustrialGlobal Digital Multimeter Market Technology TrendsMany companies have started to sell hybrid or two-in-one kind of digital multimeters. There are many digital multimeters which combines multimeters and power supply to address specific testing needs. Digital multimeters can store the readings or perform automated data logging, which is an essential feature when repetitive test is required for qualification or troubleshooting. Global Digital Multimeter Competitive Landscape Some of the major Digital Multimeter vendors include Fluke, UNI-T, Shen Zhen Victor Hi-tech, Xinling, MASTECH, HIOKI, Agilent, Atten Technology, Proskit, Leierda, B&K Precision, Amprobe, FLIR, Klein Tools, Triplett, AEMC among others. The report covers exhaustive analysis on: Global Digital Multimeter Market Segments Global Digital Multimeter Market Dynamics Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016 Global Digital Multimeter Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027 Supply & Demand Value Chain for Digital Multimeter Market Global Digital Multimeter Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved in Digital Multimeter Market Digital Multimeter Technology Value Chain of Digital Multimeter Global Digital Multimeter Market Drivers and Restraints Regional analysis for Global Digital Multimeter Market includes North America Digital Multimeter Market US Canada Latin America Digital Multimeter Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Western Europe Digital Multimeter Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Digital Multimeter Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Digital Multimeter Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Japan Digital Multimeter Market Middle East and Africa Digital Multimeter Market GCC Countries Turkey North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics of the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and product offerings Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective towards market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint