Demand Scenario of Perovskite Solar Cells Market to Remain Positive Through 2017 – 2025

Perovskite solar cells is one of the emerging type of photovoltaic cells which is flexible and light in weight. Perovskite solar cell is a solar cell that consists of perovskite-structured compound, tin halide-based material, and hybrid organic-inorganic lead, as the light-harvesting active layer. The perovskite solar cells efficiency is high in devices using perovskite cells and has improved significantly over the past period due to the continuous developments in solar energy. Furthermore, these perovskite solar cells are used as a light absorber as they have the ability to reach a broad range of wavelengths of light which allows them to convert solar power into electricity and fabrication is done easily. The combination of perovskite solar cells with silicon is known as tandem cells.Due to flexibility and light weight characteristics of perovskite solar cells, it is expected to introduce the various application of solar cells. Currently, the standard electrode material used in perovskite solar cells is gold. Perovskite solar cells use electrode material which is gold, so its price is high in comparison to other solar cells. The presence of toxic material, lead (Pbl) is the major challenge for perovskite solar cell market. Perovskite Solar Cells Market: Market DynamicsFastest-advancing solar technology, low-cost and high optical absorption, utilization of perovskite compounds, the transformation of solar energy into electricity has led to a significant increase in power conversion efficiency which are the driving factors for perovskite solar cells market.Hysteresis in the photocurrent density-voltage measurement, instability of perovskite, the toxicity of lead in perovskite materials, complex device structure, cheaper perovskite solar cells with a shorter lifespan and higher cost are the challenges of perovskite solar cells market.Perovskite Solar Cells Market: Market SegmentationPerovskite solar cells market is segmented on application, end-use industries, product type, and region.Based on applicationSmart glassSolar panelPerovskite in tandem solar cellsPortable devicesUtilitiesBIPV (Building-integrated photovoltaics)Based on end-use industriesManufacturingEnergyIndustrial automationAerospaceConsumer electronicsBased on typeHybrid PSCsFlexiblePSCsMulti-junction PSCsPerovskite Solar Cells Market: Competition LandscapeFew prominent players in perovskite solar cells market include Alta Devices, Xeger Sweden AB, FlexLink Systems, Inc., G24 Power Ltd, Polyera Corporation, SolarPrint Ltd, Dyesol Inc., Solaronix SA, New Energy Technologies Inc, Ubiquitous Energy Inc., Raynergy Tek Incorporation, Saule Technologies, Fraunhofer ISE, Oxford Photovoltaics, Xiamen Weihua Solar Co.Ltd, and FrontMaterials.Perovskite Solar Cells Market: Regional OutlookAmong various regions, North America perovskite solar cells market is expected to account for a high market share followed by Western Europe perovskite solar cells market which are the emerging markets for perovskite solar cell due to the increase in solar energy practices in these regions. The perovskite solar cell market in regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to develop at a slow pace due to the high development costs of perovskite solar cells.The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology, and applications.The report covers exhaustive analysis on:Global Perovskite Solar Cells Market SegmentsGlobal Perovskite Solar Cells Market DynamicsHistorical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2015Global Perovskite Solar Cells Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2027Supply & Demand Value Chain for Perovskite Solar Cells MarketGlobal Perovskite Solar Cells Market Current Trends/Issues/ChallengesCompetition & Companies involved in Perovskite Solar Cells MarketPerovskite Solar Cells TechnologyValue Chain of Perovskite Solar CellsGlobal Perovskite Solar Cells Market Drivers and RestraintsRegional analysis for Global Perovskite Solar Cells Market includesNorth America Perovskite Solar Cells MarketUS & CanadaLatin America Perovskite Solar Cells MarketBrazil, Argentina & OthersWestern Europe Perovskite Solar Cells MarketU.K.FranceGermanyItalyFranceSpainNordic CountriesBeneluxRest of Western EuropeEastern Europe Perovskite Solar Cells MarketPolandRussiaRest of Eastern EuropeAsia Pacific Perovskite Solar Cells MarketAustralia and New Zealand (ANZ)Greater ChinaIndiaASEANRest of Asia PacificJapan Perovskite Solar Cells MarketMiddle East and Africa Perovskite Solar Cells MarketGCC CountriesOther Middle EastNorth AfricaSouth AfricaOther AfricaThe report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.Report Highlights:Detailed overview of parent marketChanging market dynamics of the industryIn-depth market segmentationHistorical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and valueRecent industry trends and developmentsCompetitive landscapeStrategies of key players and product offeringsPotential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growthA neutral perspective towards market performanceMust-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint