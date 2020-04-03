Claxy launches New Collection of Wall Lamps with Many Styles and Designs

“Claxy is a wall lamp manufacturer and has a wide array of selection of wall lamps with many types. It includes classic and modern design, as well as better and durable material for its product.”

Santa Clara, CA , April 2nd, 2020

Claxy currently offers a wide array of modern plug in wall lamps on its online store. The selection of this unique wall lamp is available in many designs and styles. Customers can find the classic wall lamp with a beautiful and elegant design. This type is available on several wall lamp products, such as farmhouse lamp, plug in wall lamp, and many more. On the other hand, the modern style with minimalist and simple design is also available in this selection. The industrial style lamp represents this type. All products in this selection are all designed, developed, and manufactured by Claxy. With the vision of bringing a high-cost performance lamp, this collection of wall lamps displays the application of that thought.

The CEO of the Claxy said, “We realized that the wall lamp is not simply an interior decoration. It has the basic function of lighting, which is other than illuminating the area; it also creates the atmosphere in the room where it was installed. For that reason, we have created and designed many kinds of wall lamps that can create that kind of performance. We provide many options for our customers, so they can find the product that matches their needs. Furthermore, with our 10 years of experience in this field, we are confident that we can and have created the most satisfying wall lamp selection for interiors and other needs that will satisfy our customers.”

Claxy is known for its wide array selection of quality lighting products. All the products they sell on their online store are designed and manufactured by themselves. As for the wall lamp, this company provides a complete selection of this type of lamp. The main service features are also applied to the wall lamp selection. First of all, they are available at affordable prices. By adding the free shipping service, it also cut down the price that customers need to pay to get the product from this store. This feature is proved to be a good way to attract many customers. Claxy also provides another feature for its shipping service, by providing fast shipping that only takes 48 hours to reach the customers’ location.

Claxy can also be considered a big store as they have more than 2,000 types of items in their store. Other than the modern and antique wall lamp, these items include other types of lighting, such as pendant light, ceiling lights, chandeliers, and standard lamps (floor lamps and table lamps). As they manufactured all the lighting products that are available in their online store, they also have more freedom to apply all kinds of designs and adjustments to their product. The brass type lamp, the industrial style and many other materials used in the product selection. It makes this store different from a standard lighting store that has to follow the brand they are selling.

Regarding the wall lamp product selection, June Smith, one of its customers, said, “I have been wondering what kind of best decors I have for my living room. Then, I remembered my friend gave me the recommendation to visit Claxy. I did that, and I’m glad I did that. I found a huge selection of lighting products. But, their wall lamp selection caught my interest. I ordered some bronze wall lamps. Then, within just 48 hours, it came to my place. I appreciate this best service. Furthermore, the packaging was very neat, which protected the product I ordered inside very well. Thank you very much for this great service!”

Claxy is manufacturing the product they sell on their online store. Wall lamp collection shows how this company can do that. It makes their customer always expecting a new collection of wall lamp, that has a better design, and it is more durable as well.

Claxy is a lighting manufacturer that operates in Santa Clara, California. This company can’t be said as only a lighting manufacturer. They also committed to designing, researching, and developing lighting that has better energy efficiency. By using the best light source, electrical parts, materials, and above all, an expert level of craftsmanship, this company created so many premium class lightings. Wall lamp is one of the best collections by Claxy. And, all of them are sold in their online store. Started the business in 2010, Claxy, with its capability, has grown into one of the leaders in the lighting industry. The team of professionals that consist of 4 designers, eight engineers, and 20-person sales and marketing expert, plus 20-person that deal with logistics, this company is ready to face any challenge in this industry. For more information, pleased visit www.claxy.com/product-category/wall-lights/plug-in-wall-lights/

