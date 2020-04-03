Abrasives Market Size & Share | Global Industry Forecast to 2025

Global Abrasives Market Research Report 2020 carries in-depth case studies on the various countries which are involved in the Abrasives industry. The report is segmented according to usage wherever applicable and the report offers all this information for all major countries and associations. It offers an analysis of the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market. Important contents analysed and discussed in the report include market size, operation situation, and current & future development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.

Global Abrasives Market report presents an in-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the market, including the product types, technologies, applications, industry verticals, and regions that are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Projecting a rapid expansion in the automotive industry is believed to be one of the major trends stoking market growth. The abrasives market holds a bunch of prominent players who are keenly strategizing, and focusing on a development and acquisition. An abrasive is a material, often a mineral, that is used to shape or finish a workpiece through rubbing which leads to part of the workpiece being worn away by friction.

The industrial abrasives market is efficiently playing a supportive role in the industry which is however resulted to the market growth and development. Moreover, demand for manufactured industrial products with high precision finish in the end use industries is the likely to trigger the sales of abrasives.

The construction sector is expected to drive the market in the region named U.S., China, and India which will importantly be the front regions in the market to account highest over of the global construction volume by 2030.

Abrasives are mainly used in constructions, electronics, automotive, and manufacturing industries to provide a polished surface during manufacturing. Abrasives are also recommended to shape materials through removing surface layers of paint, polish finished products, grinding, and cut hard materials made of steel or concrete.

According to the global construction visionary, the market output has increased by 85% from 2015, reaching $15 trillion, by 2030. Synthetic products barring garnets and synthetic diamonds primarily drive the demand for abrasives, as synthetic types have more uniformity in quality and properties such as high cutting speeds that are desirable in the end-use industries.

The abrasives market is segmented to dominate the market until 2025. Based on the products the market is segmented to rubber, oxychloride, ceramic, shellac, resinoid, silicate of soda which are mainly used for bonding of various grains to produce bonded abrasive products.

Leading players of the abrasives market include Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, Carborundum Universal Limited, Cosentino S.A., Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Asahi Diamond Industrial Co, Fujimi Incorporated, 3M Company, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Geographically, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to maintain dominance in the market throughout the forecast period in terms of revenue and volume followed by abrasive market Europe, and abrasive market in US. Electronic & electrical components are poised to augment the regional market due to the growth in urban population and expansion in end-use segments.

Key Segments of the global abrasive market 2019-2025

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2025)

• Bonded

• Coated

• Superabrasives

Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2025)

• Natural

• Synthetic

End Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2025)

• Automotive

• Machinery

• Metal Fabrication

• Electronic & Electrical Equipment

• Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2025)

• North America

• S.

• Europe

• Germany

• K.

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• South & Central America

• Brazil

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

