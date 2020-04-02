Waterproof Security Cameras Market trends , Statistics and Current Scenario by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario

The global waterproof security cameras market is likely to reach USD 950 Mn at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period

Waterproof Security Cameras market are extensively used outdoors for monitoring purposes and are subject to harsh weather conditions, including rain, which can cause damage to such cameras. For this reason, the interest in waterproof security cameras has increased considerably. Market Research Future (MRFR’s) latest in-depth report on the global waterproof security cameras market is the result of a meticulous study of various pertinent trend and factors which could impact the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2017-2023. The global waterproof security cameras market is likely to reach USD 950 Mn at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period, asserts MRFR.

Waterproof security cameras support surveillance in harsh environments and offer durable and string services. Rising incidents of theft have increased the deployment of waterproof security cameras across offices, residences, and commercial areas. The growing threat of terrorist activities has prompted various government bodies to mandate the implementation of security cameras to guarantee the safety of the public, which has induced heavy demand within the market. Moreover, various enterprises also deploy waterproof security cameras to ensure the safety of the organization as well as employees. The use of waterproof security cameras is very common in commercial areas where they assist in monitoring hosts of crowd vesting such places.

Advancement in technology has further triggered growth within the market. Connectivity to smart home devices, and motion recognition, and capability to alert for specific objects, species, or people are among the key developments facilitated by technology advancements.

Competitive Landscape

Zosi Technology Co. Ltd (Hongkong), Pelco Corporate (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), FLIR Systems (U.S.), Amcrest Technologies (U.S.), Frontpoint Security Solutions (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany), Nest Cam (U.S.), and Vimtag Technology Co. Ltd (China) are the eminent players in the global waterproof security cameras market.

Industry Updates

June 2019 – Netgear, a networking company, producing networking hardware for consumer, business, and service providers, launched the Netgear Arlo Pro smart camera for home security in India. Arlo Pro is a wireless, weatherproof HD camera which uses two rechargeable batteries which eliminates the need for charging, however, charging through a socket option is available. It is equipped with a siren that is rated at over 100 decibels and is capable of providing HD videos in complete darkness.

Segmentation

The waterproof security cameras market has been segmented based on range, product, and application.

By product, the waterproof security cameras market has been segmented into bullet, dome, high-speed cameras, and others.

By range, the waterproof security cameras market has been segmented into 10 to 30 meters, 60 to 80 meters, 30 to 60 meters, and 80 meters and above. The waterproof up to 30 meters segment has been further segmented into interactive world map, Wi-Fi connectivity, an altimeter, a GPS system, and underwater depth instrument.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the waterproof security cameras market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Rest-of-the-World (RoW), and Europe.

The clustering of leading market players in North America gives the region leverage over others. The North America market was valued at USD 261.3 Mn in 2017 and is likely to be the largest market over the forecast period. High investment in security systems along with a heightened focus on outdoor and border security has induced high demand for waterproof security cameras. The entry of various new players to the market also boosts the market growth.

The rising threat from terror groups in Europe has resulted in the deployment of security systems across the region, which has driven the waterproof security cameras market considerably. Russia, Italy, U.K., France, Germany and Spain are the country-specific markets in Europe.

The APAC market is anticipated to be driven by heightened awareness regarding security and subsequent investments in security systems.

