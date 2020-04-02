Unified Facility Management Market size 2020 Global Industry Size, Future Trends, Regional Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2023

forecast period from 2017 to 2023

According to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global unified facility management market is examined in detail in the report, which draws upon detailed historical knowledge regarding the market’s growth trajectory to provide forecasts regarding the market’s likely growth trajectory over the forecast period. The leading segments in the global unified facility management market are assessed in the report to provide readers with a clear picture of the market’s hierarchy, while a similar analysis is also performed for the leading players operating in the global unified facility management market, providing the readers with a clear idea of which players are the leading revenue generators in the market. The report predicts that the global unified facility management market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 70 billion by 2023.

The global unified facility management market has been mainly driven by the growing demand for one-stop solutions for comprehensive facility management in sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, and IT. The growing number of data centers has also been a key driver for the global unified facility management market over the last few years. Unified facility management allows the end user to save expenses as well as acquire a one-stop overview of the operations being monitored under the system. This has the potential to remain a key driver for the unified facility management market over the forecast period.

The increasing use of IoT tools in unified facility management is likely to remain a key trend in the market over the forecast period. IoT allows end users to monitor remote nodes of the overall operation with ease, making it easier to keep an eye on the overall condition of the operation. The rising technological development in the field of IoT is likely to be a major drive for the unified facility management market over the forecast period. The increasing awareness among consumers about the benefits of IoT technology and the increasing readiness among consumers to spend the higher initial amounts for the installation of IoT tools and tech are likely to drive the global unified facility management market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global unified facility management market include FM Systems Inc., Planon Corporation, Accruent LLC, iOffice Corporation, Trimble Navigation Ltd., CA Technologies, SAP SE, Archibus Inc., IBM, and Oracle Corporation.

Segmentation:

The global unified facility management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, and region.

By component, the global unified facility management market is segmented into software, solutions, and hardware. The services segment is further segmented into consulting, managed services, integration and deployment services, and others.

By deployment, the global unified facility management market is segmented into cloud, on-premise, and others.

By application, the global unified facility management market is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, education, retail, and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America is likely to hold the major share in the global unified facility management market over the forecast period due to the increasing awareness about unified facility management in the region and the increasing availability of cloud support for the same in the region. The widespread development of telecom infrastructure in the region has lent strong support to the development of unified facility management solutions based on digital solutions, which are likely to be the dominant force in the market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for monitoring and security procedures that take into account all parameters of a facility is also likely to be a major driver for the unified facility management market in North America over the forecast period.

The increasing threat of cybercrime is likely to be a key trend in the unified facility management market, with the presence of leading cyber security providers in North America likely to drive the region’s share in the market over the forecast period.

Europe holds the second largest share in the global unified facility management market, while Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period due to the huge volume of unmet needs in the emerging economies in Southeast and East Asia.

