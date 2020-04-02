Regional Incident And Emergency Management Market size : Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2023

Global Incident and Emergency Management Market, By Solution (Geospatial Technology Solution, CBRNE/Hazmat Solution, Situational Awareness Solution), By System (Simulation Systems), By Professional Service (Training, Consultant), – Forecast 2023

The incident and emergency management market is expected to grow at approximately USD 115 Billion by 2023, at 5% of CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

Market Highlights:

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report that predicts growth for the global incident and emergency management market with 5% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2017 and 2023. In terms of cash, the market is expected to grow by the US $ 115 bn by the end of the forecast period. In the incident and emergency management market, a group of people share the information, coordinate and communicate in the occurrence of an event or incident and emergency situation

Analyzing the market structure, this report evaluates the future growth potential and observes the strategies of the key players in this market. It also tracks the competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions, new product developments, new product developments (R & D) in the market. Satellite phone as a communication device commands the largest market share. This study also expects the increasing product and solution technology in preventing valuable enterprise assets to grow rapidly. Meanwhile, restraints like lack of awareness about the benefits of this system can hamper the market growth. The key factors that are driving the growth of this market include the rising terror attacks, unpredictable natural calamities, and government initiatives to reduce these harmful activities.

Key Players

Esri (USA)

Frequentis (Austria)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

Intergraph Corporation (USA)

Intermedix Corporation (USA)

Lockheed Martin (USA)

MetricStream (USA)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (the USA)

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (USA)

Siemens Ag (USA)

Market Segmentation:

Then global incident and emergency management market has been segmented on the basis of communication tool & device, professional service, simulation, solution, system, vertical, and lastly region. The communication tool & device segment has been further segmented into emergency response radar, first responder tool, professional service, satellite phone, and vehicle ready gateway (cellular/Global Positioning System (GPS)/Wi-Fi). On the basis of professional service, this market has been segmented into consulting, emergency operation center (EOC) design and integration, public information services and training.

The simulation-based segmentation of the market covers hazard propagation simulation tool, incident and evaluation simulation tool, and traffic simulation system. On the basis of the solution, the market has been segmented into Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense (CBRNE)/hazardous materials (HAZMAT) solution, disaster recovery solution, geospatial technology solution, situational awareness solution.

The system-based segmentation covers application system, emergency notification system/mass notification system, surveillance system, and a web-based emergency management system. The vertical segment has been sub-segmented into aviation, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), energy & utilities, government & defense, healthcare & life sciences, hospitality IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, and others.

Latest Industry News

A federal appeals court has struck down the Environmental Protection Agency’s latest attempt to delay the Obama-era Chemical Disaster Rule. 22 AUG 2018

More than 500 personnel from 20 agencies participated in a major exercise to test Sydney’s response to a flight disaster at Sydney Airport. 23 AUG 2018

Regional Analysis:

The regional segmentation of the global incident and emergency management market segments the market into regional markets namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA). Due to increasing terror attacks, the presence of key market players, and natural disasters, the market is growing in the North America region. The government has invested in the incident and emergency management owing to the occurrence of many international events such as the Syria war. Most of the key players in the market are based in the United States of America (USA).

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market. In this region, factors that are driving the market include the increasing adoption of incident and emergency management techniques. In Japan, children are trained to deal with disaster management at the school level, and they learn the basic tips on how to react during a disaster situation, especially earthquakes and tsunamis.

In Europe, the investment in incident & emergency management started at a high level after the 7/7 bomb blasts of 2005 in the United Kingdom (UK). It grew significantly after the 2010 volcano eruption in Eyjafjallajökull region of Ireland. The MEA region is a small market due to lack of awareness, lack of education and lack of technological development.

