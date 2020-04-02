Global Food Traceability Market: Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

The market study covers the Food Traceability Market crosswise segments. It purposes at estimating the market size and the growth prospective of the market segments, such as supplier, application, organization size, business vertical, and region. The study also includes a detailed competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their enterprise profiles, key observations related to product and industry offerings, new developments, and key market plans.

Infinium Report evaluates the impact of COVID-19 on Japan On The Food Traceability the period of 2020-25

A complete view of food traceability industry is provided based on definitions, product classification, applications, major players driving the global food traceability market share and revenue. The information in the form of graphs, pie charts will lead to an easy analysis of an industry. The market share of top leading players, their plans and business policies, growth factors will help other players in gaining useful business tactics.

The forecast for global food traceability market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, food traceability market revenue at country level and its applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report:

The report on global food traceability (tracking technologies) market covers segments such as technology, equipment, applications, and end user. On the basis of technology, the sub-markets include RFID/RTLS, barcode, GPS, infrared, and biometrics. On the basis of equipment, the sub-markets include PDA with GPS, thermal printers, 2D & 1D scanners, tags & labels, sensors, and other equipment’s. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include meat & livestock, fresh produce & seeds, dairy, beverages, fisheries, and other applications. On the basis of end user, the sub-markets include food manufacturers, warehouse/pack farms, food retailers, defense & security departments, other government departments, and other end-users

Key Market Players (Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, and IGR View)

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cognex Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, E. I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont), Motorola Solutions, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., SGS S.A., Zebra Technologies Corporation, and MASS Group Inc.

Research Methodology:

The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the growth in this market. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the food traceability market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2019-2025. We also have highlighted future trends in the market that will affect the demand during the forecast period.