Data Center Outsourcing Market growth: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2023

Global Data Center Outsourcing & Infrastructure Utility Services Market that augurs massive augmentation for this market with 13% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) for this market between 2017 and 2023. In terms of cash, this market is expected to be worth the US $ 10 bn by 2023. The key market drivers for data center outsourcing & infrastructure utility services include disaster management solutions, increasing focus towards energy issues, infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), infrastructure utility service, and sustainable infrastructure solutions.

Key Players

The key players in the global data center outsourcing & infrastructure utility services market include Accenture PLC (Ireland), Atos (France), Capgemini SE (France), Cognizant (USA), Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), HCL Technologies Limited (India), IBM (USA), Infosys Limited (India), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), and Tech Mahindra Limited (India).

Market – Overview

The trending data center outsourcing & infrastructure utility services industry is opening skies for the high level of computing and network infrastructure that are useful for operating Internet of Things (IoT) software

The global data center outsourcing & infrastructure utility services market has been segmented on the basis of components, organization size, vertical, and lastly, region. The components-based segmentation segments this market into hardware, software, and service. Based on organization size, the market has been segmented into small & medium enterprises (SME) and large enterprises. As per vertical-based segmentation, the market has been segmented into banking financial services & insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), and telecommunication. The regional segmentation of the global data center outsourcing & infrastructure utility services segments the market into continents-based regional markets namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

North America is the biggest regional market due to the availability of advanced technology, better network infrastructure, digitization, and higher technology implementation, the presence of major key market players in this region, rapid digitization, and growing economic benefits of digitization. In North America, data center outsourcing & infrastructure utility services are very useful in the education sector, healthcare, Information Technology (IT) & telecommunication. The increasing cyber-attacks, the need for data security, and strict compliance regulation are driving the market in the region. In North America, the most important country-specific markets are the United States of America (USA), and Canada.

Europe is another prominent regional market because it has well-established network infrastructure which is second only to North America. The essential country-specific markets in this region are France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (UK), followed by the rest of Europe.

As per the report, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow during the forecast period. In this region, factors driving the market growth include the higher adoption of data center outsourcing & infrastructure utility services by small & medium enterprises in this region, rising IT landscape and growing demand for data center services. High market revenue in this region is generated by China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Data Center Outsourcing & Infrastructure Utility Services Global Market – Segmentation:

The data center outsourcing & infrastructure utility services market can be classified into 5 key segments for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type: Hardware, Software, and Services. The services segment is further classified into Professional Service and Support & Maintenance

Segmentation by Servers: Rack Servers, Virtual Servers, and Hybrid Servers

Segmentation by Organization Size: SMEs and Large Enterprises

Segmentation by Vertical: BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, Travels & Logistics, Government, and Others

Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Latest Industry News

AT&T is set to sell 31 data centers to Brookfield Infrastructure in order to raise the US $ 1.1 bn in order to pay its debts. 21 JUNE 2018

Nokia has signed a five-year contract with Indian IT services company HCL to integrate the IT services it receives from multiple suppliers. 21 JUNE 2018

Planning technology-enabled business transformation, the Denmark-based healthcare services provider Falck has outsourced its IT infrastructure to HCL. 15 JUNE 2018

South African ICT solutions provider and telco Vox has closed its data center in Waverley, Johannesburg. Now they have plans to move into a hosted facility in the city run by Teraco. 16 JUNE 2018

