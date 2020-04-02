Commercial Security industry 2020, Trends, Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2023

Global Commercial Security Market Overview

Commercial security refers to a system using which, the properties and data are secured with an interconnecting device or components. These devices include actuators and sensors to ensure safety. The global commercial security market is estimated to upscale at a lucrative rate over the forecast period, as per the latest analysis by MRFR. As per this newly published report, the global commercial security market is estimated to upscale at a 10% CAGR during the forecast period. The global commercial security market is assessed to reach a market valuation of USD 187 billion by the end of 2023.

Several factors are listed in the MRFR analysis that are contributing to the elevation in the global commercial security market. Increasing awareness among other sectors and growing security concerns are some of the primary factors driving the global commercial security market during the forecast period. Further, increasing the use of wireless technology in security systems, upscaling adoption of new technological solutions, and the availability of devices at a cheaper rate are some of the other factors driving the global commercial security market as per the market trends mentioned within the scope of the report.

Furthermore, rising usage of various types of cameras by governments across the globe and the adoption of data-driven solutions like analytics are expected to boost market growth over the forecast period of 2017-2023. Increasing investments and the availability of competent providers in the market space are creating new expansion opportunities for market players in the global commercial security market. The security concerns present in the commercial security space have escalated as data and assets have a high monetary value.

Key Players

Some noteworthy companies functioning in the market landscape include Tyco International Ltd (U.S.), Bosch Security Systems (Germany), ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Allegion (U.S.), Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited (India), Nortek Security and Control (U.S.), Control4 (U.S.), UTC Fire & Security (U.S.), ADT Security Services (U.S.), and United Technologies Corporation (U.S.).

Industry Update

August 2019 Amazon-owned Ring recently launched Ring for Business, which is novel service rolled out as an alternative to conventional security systems for small businesses.

Market Segmentation

The global commercial security market is segmented by product, solution, end-user, and region. Based on product, the global commercial security market is segmented into security cameras, sensors, smart locks, and security alarms. By solution, the global commercial security market is segmented into surveillance systems, intruder alarms, and access control management. By end-user, the global commercial security market is segmented into retail, healthcare, and banking, among many others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global commercial security market has been analyzed on a regional basis to arrive at a detailed and region-driven insight. Such segmentation of the commercial security market has been conducted for the regions of North America, Rest of the World, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America is estimated to have a dominant hold on the global commercial security market over the forecast period. Presence of several market vendors in the region is one of the most primary reasons behind the fast-paced ascension of the regional commercial security market. Apart from that, intensive adoption of novel security solutions like IP-based cameras is contributing to lucrative market growth, as the report suggests. Rising innovation in security technology like artificial intelligence surveillance is anticipated to drive the regional commercial security market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to mushroom at the fastest rate over the forecast period, as suggested in the latest MRFR analysis. This can be credited to the development of emerging economies, rising security concerns, and increasing manufacturing outlets within the region. Further, new market entrants from this region are also estimated to contribute to the heavy commercial security market ascension during the forecast period.

