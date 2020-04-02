BYOD Security industry: 2020 Global Size, Trends, Investments, Share, Leading Players, Merger, Acquisition, Growth Factors, Regional Analysis, And Industry Forecast To 2023

Market Scope

The practice of BYOD has enhanced work-life flexibility. As BYOD applications penetrated deep in work culture, the risk for data breach surges. The rise in need for BYOD security lies therein. Market Research Future (MRFR) states that due to such factors the growth of the global BYOD security market is expected to strike a CAGR of 37% over the forecast period (2017-2023) and scale to a valuation of USD 69 billion by 2023.

Market Insights

The surge in need for protection of an organization’s data and growing demand for safeguarding data encryption due to rise in use of BYOD are factors that are expected to promote the growth of the global BYOD security market. With BYOD security solutions, an organization’s data can be erased from a former employee’s device, remotely. This advantage is likely to gain traction for the global BYOD security market.

Other factors such as robust expansion of IT and telecommunication sector, increase in use of laptops, PC, and tablets, and rise in cognizance about BYOD security solutions are causes that are likely to encourage the market growth. In addition, fast-paced industrialization supporting the emergence of start-ups are also likely to favor the global market of BYOD security.

Drivers and Restraints

Due to the rapid expansion of communications technology, BYOD has become a crucial trend in the modern workplace in recent years, enabling workers to make their orders in a remote location and to hand in the work to their managers by means of connectivity tools such as Dropbox or email. While the advantages of BYOD policies for companies are distinct, there is a lack of insight for many organizations to recognize the security risks raised by using remote work policies. As any new user is linked from their own computer to the shared company network, they become a security risk as their personal devices can contain links to other dangerous sites and expose the company. This is likely to be the primary driver for the global BYOD security market over the review period, as companies are likely to seek operative measures for the protection of their proprietary data from online attackers. However, the rising demand for bring your own device policies has also raised the limitations of BYOD security.

Competitive Analysis

The major market players in the BYOD security market are International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (U.S.), Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), Good Technology Corporation. (U.S.), Mobileiron Inc. (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Fortinet Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems (U.S.), Avaya Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Segmental Analysis

The global market for BYOD security is segmented on the basis of device type, software, security solution, end-user, and region.

Based on the device type, the global BYOD security market is segmented into tablets, smartphones, and laptops. Smartphones and tablets are expected to become increasingly crucial for the global BYOD security market over the review period owing to their growing usage by employees working remotely.

On the basis of the software, the global BYOD security market is segmented into mobile device security, mobile data security, and network security.

Based on the security solution, the global market for BYOD security is segmented into mobile application management, mobile content management, mobile device management, and mobile identity management.

On the basis of the end-user, the global BYOD security market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & midsized enterprises.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the market has been studied in the Asia Pacific, Noth America, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Due to the increasing demand for BYOD policies in the region, North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for BYOD protection over the forecast period. Employers in the region are gradually implementing BYOD strategies to save the cost of equipment and repairs in the workplace. As this promotes the smooth implementation of BYOD policies, the growing production of advanced telecommunications structures in North America is also touted to grow as a key driving factor for the region’s BYOD protection market. Many leading players on the Internet security market are also based in North America, resulting in smooth growth over the forecast period of the BYOD security market in North America. Europe is also likely to retain a dominant share in the global BYOD security market over the forecast period due to the growing demand for BYOD working policies in the region.

Robust expansion of the telecom industry, residence of high-tech and rich-cash companies, existence of renowned internet security providers, and surge in the adoption of BYOD security solution across various companies are factors that are expected to underpin the growth of the Europe BYOD security market. The BYOD security market in Europe is expected to register a high growth rate over the forecast period.

Fast growing corporate sector, high availability of advanced IT and telecommunications solutions and services, and surge in BYOD practices are factors that are likely to escalate the BYOD security solution market in the Asia Pacific region. MRFR reveals that, in the coming years, the APAC market is likely to register the highest growth.

