Ace Infoway Unveils a User-Friendly Redesigned Website

Developed in just 46 days, Ace Infoway knows how to push its boundaries and deliver the best!

Ace Infoway, one of the best Web and Mobile Application Development Company, announced the launch of its newly redesigned website. Developed in 46 working days only, the site now features a cleaner and more user-friendly design. The redesign includes thoughtful aesthetic enrichments to provide a more engaging user experience and enhanced navigation that is a great help for the visitors to access information.

“The launch of our redesigned website is the representation of our new look, our commitment, our teamwork and our strong desire to grow as a company together. We treat our clients like our Partners, relentlessly working towards a common goal of achieving success and delivering seamless excellence. We have made sure to reflect the same on our website,” noted Vipul Shah, Sr. VP – Operations & Client Engagement at Ace Infoway. “We want our website to mirror our 2020 speed mantra to Focus, Accelerate and Push Limits to Take more Leaps.”

The website features a host of new technologies incorporated to give a seamless user experience. Built with the latest HTML5, compact with Semantic Tags, Modularize HTML and CSS3, the website UI is user-friendly and behaves like a progressive web application.

Along with this, a new image format, WebP is used to build the site that provides superior lossless and lossy compression for images on the web. There is considerable use of SVG images (Scalable Vector Graphics) and Lazysizes, making it a more SEO friendly website.

Curious to know what they can do for you? Check out the Services section – they have made a notable difference to their client”s business and it will be easy to replicate it for you.

Know about their client engagement and see the real-world examples and Case Studies of completed projects that outline the value created.

Up-to-date industry-relevant curated Blogs section by the industry experts, researchers and writers share their views that guide the customer through the trends and decision making.

– About Ace Infoway

As a 20-year old organization, Ace Infoway is a passionate “go-to” Technology Partner for web/software agencies and web-enabled businesses in various industry verticals, across the globe. With their vision to help clients achieve their tech vision and exceed their expectations, Ace Infoway ensures its new website is the platform to share the success stories of their clients above all else.

Ace Infoway is proud to be an extended partner and offshore development center for over 50+ channel partners for diverse business models. Ace”s value proposition lies in its diverse domain expertise, minimum learning curve period and efficient turn-around-time.

– Connect with Ace Infoway

Media Contact:

ACE Infoway

(Kane Jason)

Phone: +1 323 455 4591

Email: success@aceinfoway.com