Leukemia Therapeutics Market Scope, Size, Share, Growth, Trend and Forecast by 2025 | TechSci Research

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market By Factor (Artificial ionizing radiation, Viruses, Chemotherapy, Others), By Severity (Acute, Chronic), By Blood Cell (Lymphocytic, Myelogenous), By Age Groups (0-15, 15-30, 30-50, 50+), By Sex (Male, Female), By Treatment (Targeted Therapy, Interferon Therapy, Radiation Therapy, Surgery, Stem Cell Transplantation, Drugs, Gene Therapy, Others), By Diagnosis (Blood test, Biopsy, Physical Exam, Imagining), By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, Intrathecal), By Drugs (Antimetabolites, Biosimilars, & Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, the global leukemia therapeutics market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period on account of the increasing prevalence of leukemia. Additionally, drastic increase in the mortality rate due to leukemia is further expected to propel the market during forecast period. Furthermore, strong developing pipeline, increasing approvals of novel & innovative drugs and immunotherapies are projected to spur the market during forecast years. Moreover, technological advancements & innovations and faster approvals by the regulatory agencies are further creating lucrative opportunities for the market. However, lack of awareness among the population pertaining to the disease and its severity can hamper the growth of market during forecast period. Additionally, presence of generic drugs and limited availability of treatment options restrict the growth of market over 2025. Furthermore, lack of early diagnosis of the disease also obstruct the market growth over the next few years. Moreover, the high cost of treatments and associated adverse effects are further slowing down the growth of market.

The global leukemia therapeutics market is segmented based on factor, severity, blood cell, age groups, sex, treatment, diagnosis, route of administration, drugs, company and region. Based on blood cell, the market can be divided into lymphocytic and myelogenous. The myelogenous segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the large number of treatment options available for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and high incidence rate of chronic myeloid leukemia. Based on age groups, the market can be segmented into 0-15, 15-30, 30-50 and 50+. The 30-50 years age group segment is expected to dominate the market since leukemia mostly affects the middle age population. The 15-30 age group segment is expected to witness growth on account of the drastic increase in the number of patients of this age group suffering from leukemia. Based on sex, the market can be bifurcated into male and female. The male segment dominates the market since male population especially in their middle age are affected by this disease. Leukemia is often regarded as the most common type of cancer in males. Based on treatment, the market can be categorized into targeted therapy, interferon therapy, radiation therapy, surgery, stem cell transplantation, drugs, gene therapy, immunotherapy, vaccine therapy, chemotherapy and blood transfusion. The chemotherapy segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period owing to an ability to kill cancerous cells or inhibiting its proliferation and maintain a normal level of lymphocytes. Additionally, increased survival rate of the patients treated with chemotherapy is again fueling the demand for the segment. The targeted therapy segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the fewer side effects and higher efficacy. Additionally, targeted therapy has a higher success rate as compared to the other treatment options available.

Novartis, AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roche, Amgen, Gilead sciences, Celgene, Eisai, AstraZeneca, Incyte Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Biogen, Merck, PerkinElmer, Eli Lilly, Abbott, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Otsuka Holdings, Astellas Pharma and others are some of the leading players operating in global leukemia therapeutics market. The companies operating in the market are using organic strategies such as product launches, mergers and collaborations to boost their share. For instance, In May 2018, Novartis launched its CAR-T cell therapy for the second indication treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) large B-cell lymphoma. With the innovative launch of Kymriah, Novartis is now a pioneer of leukemia immunotherapies.

“Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the leukemia therapeutics market during the forecast period on account of the increasing investments in research and development for the treatment of leukemia and the growing prevalence of leukemia in countries such as Japan and India. Additionally, the increasing disposable income of consumers and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region is further expected to propel the market during forecast period. Also, growing focus of market players on addressing healthcare based demands in these countries is further expected to foster the growth of market through 2025.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market By Factor (Artificial ionizing radiation, Viruses, Chemotherapy, Others), By Severity (Acute, Chronic), By Blood Cell (Lymphocytic, Myelogenous), By Age Groups (0-15, 15-30, 30-50, 50+), By Sex (Male, Female), By Treatment (Targeted Therapy, Interferon Therapy, Radiation Therapy, Surgery, Stem Cell Transplantation, Drugs, Gene Therapy, Others), By Diagnosis (Blood test, Biopsy, Physical Exam, Imagining), By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, Intrathecal), By Drugs (Antimetabolites, Biosimilars, & Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” has evaluated the future growth potential of global leukemia therapeutics market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in global leukemia therapeutics market.

