Demand for catheters market Probable to Wave Upwards during the Forecast Period, 2018-2025

The global catheters market was valued at $10,703 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach $19,976 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.0 % from 2018 to 2025.
Catheters are the medical devices that are made up of medical grade material and are used for both diagnosis as well as treatment purposes. These are usually made of plastic, silicon rubber, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and nylon, and can easily be inserted in the patient’s body. Catheters primarily allow drainage, administration of fluids in the patient’s body and are used to perform numerous other tasks depending on the type of catheter including cardiovascular, neurovascular, urological, and others.
High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases accompanied with the development of innovative cardiovascular catheters is the major factor that drives the market growth. Increase in prevalence of urological diseases such as urinary bladder cancer and kidney failure, has significantly fueled the demand for urological catheters. Also, novel products such as external male catheters, have proved to be a lucrative addition to the overall catheters and variants product lines for the catheters manufacturing companies. The increase in patient pool for ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke thereby increased the demand for minimally invasive neurovascular surgeries, thus making way for opportunities for the neurovascular catheters micro catheters and guiding catheters. Increase in cardiovascular diseases and growth in demand for minimal invasive surgeries drive the global catheters market. Rise in incidence of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, urinary bladder, and kidney failures also fuel the market growth.
The catheters market is segmented based on product and region. Based on product, the market is divided into cardiovascular catheters, neurovascular catheters, urological catheters, intravenous catheters, specialty catheters. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Benefits of Catheters Market:
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global catheters market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the global trends in the catheters market.
Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.
Catheters Market Key Segments:
By Product
Cardiovascular Catheters
Electrophysiology Catheters
PTCA Balloons Catheters
IVUS Catheters
PTA Balloons Catheters
Others
Neurovascular Catheters
Urological Catheters
Dialysis Catheter
Hemodialysis Catheters
Peritoneal Catheters
Foley Catheters
Intermittent Catheters
External Catheters
Intravenous Catheters
Central Venous Catheters
Peripheral Venous Catheters
Integrated Catheters
Short Catheters
Specialty Catheters
Wound/Surgical Drain
Oximetry
Thermodilution
IUI Catheters
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Brazil
Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
Abbott Laboratories
Becton Dickinson And Company
Boston Scientific Corporation
Stryker Corporation
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Teleflex Incorporated
Johnson & Johnson
Medtronic, Inc
Edwards Lifesciences Corp
Cook Medical