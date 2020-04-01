Demand for catheters market Probable to Wave Upwards during the Forecast Period, 2018-2025

The global catheters market was valued at $10,703 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach $19,976 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.0 % from 2018 to 2025.

Catheters are the medical devices that are made up of medical grade material and are used for both diagnosis as well as treatment purposes. These are usually made of plastic, silicon rubber, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and nylon, and can easily be inserted in the patient’s body. Catheters primarily allow drainage, administration of fluids in the patient’s body and are used to perform numerous other tasks depending on the type of catheter including cardiovascular, neurovascular, urological, and others.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.factomarketinsights.com/sample/241

High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases accompanied with the development of innovative cardiovascular catheters is the major factor that drives the market growth. Increase in prevalence of urological diseases such as urinary bladder cancer and kidney failure, has significantly fueled the demand for urological catheters. Also, novel products such as external male catheters, have proved to be a lucrative addition to the overall catheters and variants product lines for the catheters manufacturing companies. The increase in patient pool for ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke thereby increased the demand for minimally invasive neurovascular surgeries, thus making way for opportunities for the neurovascular catheters micro catheters and guiding catheters. Increase in cardiovascular diseases and growth in demand for minimal invasive surgeries drive the global catheters market. Rise in incidence of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, urinary bladder, and kidney failures also fuel the market growth.

The catheters market is segmented based on product and region. Based on product, the market is divided into cardiovascular catheters, neurovascular catheters, urological catheters, intravenous catheters, specialty catheters. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Outlook Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.factomarketinsights.com/report/241/catheters-market-amr

Key Benefits of Catheters Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global catheters market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the global trends in the catheters market.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Catheters Market Key Segments:

By Product

Cardiovascular Catheters

Electrophysiology Catheters

PTCA Balloons Catheters

IVUS Catheters

PTA Balloons Catheters

Others

Neurovascular Catheters

Urological Catheters

Dialysis Catheter

Hemodialysis Catheters

Peritoneal Catheters

Dialysis Catheter

Foley Catheters

Intermittent Catheters

External Catheters

Intravenous Catheters

Central Venous Catheters

Peripheral Venous Catheters

Integrated Catheters

Short Catheters

Specialty Catheters

Wound/Surgical Drain

Oximetry

Thermodilution

IUI Catheters

Request for Research Methodology of This Report @ https://www.factomarketinsights.com/method/241

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Brazil

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson And Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Stryker Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Teleflex Incorporated

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic, Inc

Edwards Lifesciences Corp

Cook Medical