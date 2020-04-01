Breast Implants Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis to 2026

Rising desire to look attractive and fit among women augments demand for breast implants procedures. As per the report, the global breast implants market was worth US$ USD 2.6 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 4.3 Billion by 2026. The market is likely to expand a CAGR of 6.7% between 2018 and 2026. As per a study by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, breast augmentation surgery with the help of implantation rose to 13% across the world between 2016 and 2027.

The report covers:

Global Breast Implants Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/breast-implants-market-101404

Leading Players operating in the Breast Implants Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Allergan

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Sientra, Inc.

CEREPLAS

GC Aesthetics

Establishment Labs S.A.

LABORATOIRES ARION

AMSilk GmbH and POLYTECH to Initiate a Clinical Study on Silk-coated Silicone Breast Implant

Primarily, breast implants are made of saline and silicone. In addition to this, breast implants can be found in two shapes which include anatomical and round. Of these two products, silicone segment covered the maximum share in 2018. The increasing preference for silicone breast implants is the primary factor driving the segment’s growth. These type of implants are FDA approved for breast augmentation in women aged 22 years and above. It is important to visit a plastic surgeon and see if silicone breast implants market are operating properly.

In 2018, AMSilk GmbH partnered with POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH to start a clinical study on silk-coated silicone breast implants called SILKline in Europe.

On the other hand, saline breast implants market are also expected to register considerable growth in the market owing to their cost-effectiveness.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/breast-implants-market-101404

With USD 1.0 Billion in 2018, Women in North America to Highly Prefer Breast Implant Products

North America is expected to hold dominance in the global breast implants market through the forecast years. A lead analyst at Fortune Business insights has said, “In 2018, the market was valued at USD 1.0 Billion and is likely to remain dominant due to the presence of several leading players in the region.” Favorable healthcare reimbursement policies aids expansion of the breast implants market growth in North America. As per the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the U.S. registered around 333,392 breast augmentation procedures in 2017. This shows that the demand for breast implants products is likely to increase in the U.S., thereby increasing the breast implants market size in North America. Women believe that breast implantation can boost their self-confidence and improve their body figure.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1. Number of Breast Augmentation Surgery – For Key Countries, 2018

4.2. Number of Breast Reconstruction Surgery – For Key Countries, 2018

4.3. Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries

4.4. New Product Launch

4.5. Overview of Materials and Shape of Breast Implant

4.6. Overview of Medical Tourism for breast augmentation

4.7. Key industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Global Breast Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

5.2.1. Breast Implants

5.2.2. Tissue Expanders

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

5.3.1. Silicone

5.3.2. Saline

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Procedure

5.4.1. Breast Augmentation

5.4.2. Breast Reconstruction

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.5.1. Hospitals

5.5.2. Specialty Clinics

5.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.6.1. North America

5.6.2. Europe

5.6.3. Asia Pacific

5.6.4. Latin America

5.6.5. Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued….

Order Full Report:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101404

Report Focus:

Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Breast Implants Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Breast Implants Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs