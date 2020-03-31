Global Master Recharge API Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

The latest report on Master Recharge API Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Master Recharge API Market by service (postpaid mobile recharge, prepaid mobile recharge, DTH, data card, electricity, insurance, and other services) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2019 to 2025. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Master Recharge API such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Infinium Report evaluates the impact of COVID-19 on Japan Master Recharge API market over the period of 2020-25

The Rising Technological Developments Across the Globe Promote Advancement in the Retail Payment Industry

The rising technological developments across the globe promote advancement in the retail payment industry. The introduction of various updated recharge and billing technologies and the proliferation of online payment technologies led to the development of the retail industry. Master Recharge API technology is one of the major technologies contributing to the growth of the retail payment industry. It provides convenience, ease in online recharge and utility billing payment.

The increasing number of smartphone users globally is one of the major contributors to the growth of the Master Recharge API market. A study estimated that in 2020 the number of smartphone users globally is 3.5 billion. It is 45.12% of the world’s population that owns a smartphone. The rising adoption of online payment led to the expansion of the market. Additionally, the telecom service provider is introducing low ticket easy recharge options contributing to the rise in the number of transactions and eventually favors the growth of the Master Recharge API market.

Growing Investments in the Telecommunication Infrastructures and Rapid Digitization Across Developing Countries Escalate the Growth of the Industry

The improved consumer spending on internet services and telecom prepaid services complement the development of the Master Recharge API market. Further, recharge providers, bus, hotel, and air booking service providing companies are getting into partnerships with API developers to grab a maximum customer base. Thus the shift from offline channels to online platforms drives the demand for Master Recharge API. In addition, the increasing presence of retailers, white label companies, and API integrators stimulate the growth of the Master Recharge API market. The surge in the number of telecom service providers across the globe promotes the expansion of the Master Recharge API market.

Furthermore, growing investments in the telecommunication infrastructures and rapid digitization across developing countries escalate the growth of the market. On the flip side, security issues regarding e-payments hamper the growth of the Master Recharge API market. Moreover, technological development and exploration of internet applications create several opportunities for the growth of the Master Recharge API market.

Geographically, the global Master Recharge API market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the largest share in the global Master Recharge API market. The presence of a huge number of mobile subscribers in the Asia-Pacific region contributes to the growth of the Master Recharge API market in Asia-Pacific. A study estimated that in 2019 there were around 1483 million smartphone users in the Asia-Pacific region.

China has a major share in the Asia-Pacific Master Recharge API market followed by India. Europe is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the global Master Recharge API market over the forecast period. North America has fruitful opportunities in the global Master Recharge API market. The rapid digitization in Europe complements the market development in the region. As per the European Central Bank, the total number of non-cash payments in the European Area reached 90.7 billion in 2018. The rise in the number of internet service providers in the United States drives the growth of the Master Recharge API market in North America. As per the CIA report, the United States is the number one rank in the world with respect to Internet Service Providers.

Reasons to Buy this Report: