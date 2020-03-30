Youth IGF Global Movement as Official Committee of Safer Internet Day 2020 in 11 Countries

February 11th 2020 is marked as Safer Internet Day (SID) 2020, a global event celebrated in 150 countries that raises awareness about online safety and encourages everyone to help create a better internet. SID is coordinated by the joint Insafe/INHOPE network with the support of the European Commission, also managed and promoted by the eSafety Commissioner in Australia.

This year TaC-Together Against Cybercrime International as an umbrella of the Youth IGF Movement are part of the official partners of Safer Internet Day and led the SID in 11 countries where our Youth IGF Ambassadors lead the initiative; Algeria, Bhutan, Ethiopia, Haiti, Indonesia, Lebanon, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Tunisia and Zambia.

Agita Pasaribu as Deputy Coordinator of Youth Internet Governance Forum (IGF) Global Movement mentioned at the ASEAN-ITU Regional Conference on Child Online Protection, “On 11th February, our Ambassadors offer the platform for youth in the countries to highlight positive use of technology and to explore the role of youth in helping to create a better and safer online community in 15 countries. Our activities in Liberia, Nigeria and Lebanon focus on cyber safety for young people and how to tackle online sexual abuse & exploitation, cyberbullying and sextortion on social media. While the other countries were getting into deeper context such as digital footprint, artificial intelligence to tackle cybercrime issues, data protection and personal data, as well as ITE policies & regulations. We also proud to lead the first Safer Internet Day celebration in Russia and Mauritania.

“With over 3000+ youth, parents, teachers and governments had engaged and participated through our SID events. We aim to achieve bigger numbers, more youth engagements and reach out other countries in the future. We believe we are all responsible to make sure our children and youth able to enjoy the right to use internet for good and feel safe about it. Together for a better internet.” she added.

With the will to ensure access to a safe and stimulating online environment and mitigating its negative side-effects, SID 2020 bring nations together by convincing them that that they have the power to inspire positive changes online.

For more information:

https://www.saferinternetday.org/web/tac

https://www.saferinternetday.org/web/youth-igf

http://www.youthigf.com

e-mail: youthigf@youthigf.com